Recipes: Serve up a slice of nostalgia with these school dinner desserts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Do you remember those school desserts we all loved as children? We’ve got recipes for five of our favourites for you to indulge in…

Nothing takes you down memory lane quite like the flavours on your plate. Whether it’s a recipe for your granny’s homemade bakes, your great grandad’s soup recipe, or your mum’s home cooking, food is at the heart of memories.

And school dinners are some of the most memorable dishes of our childhood, most notably the sweet desserts.

From chocolate sponge covered in chocolate custard to the sprinkled delights of a vanilla sponge traybake, not to mention tapioca, semolina and a butterscotch tart, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to uncover some of the old, but never forgotten recipes of our childhood school dinner desserts.

Sponge with sprinkles

(Serves around 20 squares)

Ingredients 350g plain flour

330g sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

½ tbsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

200 g softened butter, room temperature

3 large eggs

180 ml milk, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla paste or vanilla extract

For the icing and decoration 480 g icing sugar, sifted

A small cup of w ater, to thin the icing

1 tsp vanilla extract

Hundreds and thousands sprinkles

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F and line a brownie tin with baking paper. Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs, milk, vanilla extract and butter. Beat the mix on a low setting until the ingredients combine. This can be increased to a high speed around a minute after to mix the batter together until it is completely smooth. Pour the mix into the lined baking tray and smooth off the top with the back of a wooden spoon or spatula. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the cake is golden. When checking the bake put your skewer or knife into the middle – if it comes out clean it is ready. Let the cake cool and then tip upside down and place on a cooling rack. Now it is time to make the icing to go on top of the cake. Mix the icing sugar with a few teaspoonfuls of water to make it into a thick glaze – note it must be able to be poured. Pour the icing all over the cake making sure you cover it all. Decorate with the sprinkles and leave to set before cutting into squares/slices.

Tapioca

(Serves 4-6 depending on portion size)

Ingredients

113g small pearl tapioca

711mls whole milk

¼ tsp salt

2 eggs

64g cup of sugar

1 tsp of vanilla extract

Method

Firstly, cook the tapioca by adding the tapioca, milk and salt to a large saucepan, bringing it to a simmer. Cook on a low heat and add the sugar gradually as the tapioca pearls begin to plump up – stir occasionally to ensure it doesn’t stick. It is bet to buy pre-soaked tapioca to reduce cooking time. Please see individual tapioca pearl instructions on the packet Once cooked, temper the eggs with a little hot tapioca by beating them in a bowl and adding some of the cooked tapioca – do this slowly to stop it curdling. Beat eggs in a separate bowl. Whisk in some of the hot tapioca very slowly to equalise the temperature of the two mixtures (to avoid curdling). Add the egg mix to the saucepan of tapioca and put up to a medium heat. Stir the mixture, not allowing it to boil, until it is thick again. Add in the vanilla and leave to cool. Reheat if you’d like to enjoy it warm, or serve cold.

Butterscotch Tart

(Serves 6-8 depending on portion size)

1 Shortcrust pastry tart

4 tbsp p lain flour

6 tbsp full fat milk

Butterscotch Filling 180g u nsalted butter

2 tbsp full fat milk

180 grams (1 cup) Soft Light Brown Sugar

Method

In a saucepan over a low heat, melt the butter and add the milk. Once melted, stir in the sugar and stir on a low heat until it has dissolved Put the flour in a bowl and add the milk, mixing it into a paste. Pour the paste into a pan while whisking it until it is thickened. Take it off heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Pour the mixture into the tart case and spread it out evenly. Pop in the fridge for a few hours (around four) and once it is set, enjoy!

Semolina pudding

(Serves 2)

500ml cold milk

4 tbsp fine semolina

2 tsp sugar

2 pinches of salt

2 knobs of butter

Topping ideas: fruit, jam, nuts, nut butter or cinnamon

Method

Add the milk, semolina, sugar and salt into a small saucepan on a medium heat. Bring the mix to the boil, whisking to avoid any lumps occurring. When the mix is close to boiling, lower the heat and cook for 2-3 minutes, continuing to stir it. Take it off the hear and let it stand for 2-3 minutes. Add in the butter and stir. Plate up and top with toppings of your choice.

Chocolate sponge with chocolate custard

(Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

250g unsalted butter at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

225g golden caster sugar

50g soft dark brown sugar

4 medium free-range eggs, beaten

250g self-raising flour, sifted

1 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp dark cocoa powder, sifted

50g dark chocolate, grated

125ml warm whole milk

Chocolate custard

300ml whole milk

300ml double cream

6 medium egg yolks

3 tbsp golden caster sugar

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/gas mark 4. and grease and line a square cake or brownie tin (20cm). Beat the butter with an electric hand mixer in a large bowl until soft and then add the sugars and beat until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one by one and beat well. Add in the sifted flour, cocoa and baking powder, then carefully fold the mix together with the chocolate. Add in the warm milk slowly to create a smooth mixture. Pour into the tin and bake for 45-50 minutes. Meanwhile, make the custard. Heat the milk and cream together until almost boiling. Whisk the egg yolks in a bowl with the sugar, cocoa and cornflour and vanilla extract and then pour the hot milk and cream in. Whisk thoroughly and pour into a new pan. Cook over a low to medium heat, stirring well, until it forms a thick custard. Once made, set aside. Turn out the sponge and cut into equal squares – six or eight, depending on slice size and serve with the chocolate custard poured over.

For more recipes…