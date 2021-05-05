71 Brewing Throwin’ Shapes as Sainsbury’s deal sees beers stocked by 22 Scottish stores

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

A range of Dundee craft beer producer 71 Brewing’s products will be stocked by Sainsbury’s stores from today.

Fans of 71 Brewing’s craft beers can pick up three of their latest products from Sainsbury’s stores throughout Scotland as they begin to hit the shelves across the country.

The brewer, based on Dundee’s Bellfield Street, has struck a deal with the supermarket giant that will see its Throwin’ Shapes, Rollin’ Coaster and Outer Galactic brews available to purchase directly form 22 of the chain’s stores.

Victoria Scott-Lewis, sales and marketing manager at 71 Brewing, said the team at the brewery are thrilled to see the beers being stocked by one of the leading supermarket chains.

She said: “Initially the three beers will just be offered in Scotland across 22 stores, which we hope will lead to stocking across national stores throughout the UK in the future.

“We’ve been speaking with Sainsbury for a little while and they loved our samples of our new beers.

“They wanted to stock in 440ml size, which has been growing in popularity for us throughout 2020 and into 2021.

“We’re absolutely delighted at the beer choice and to be stocked alongside a whole lot of other superb breweries – we can’t wait to get the beers out into more hands and glasses.”

Securing the Sainsbury’s listing is part of 71 Brewing’s overall strategy as it looks to continue to build its business.

“This is a really exciting move forward in the growth for 71 and our plans for 2021 and beyond,” added Victoria.

“National retailers are key in our growth as we continue to explore this channel, as are the local independent traders who we work with daily, allowing us to explore deeper the creative side of the brewery with exclusive, smaller batch, one-off brews.”

Flavour profiles

71 Brewing was featured on television earlier this year when its Subtlety in Art stout was given a taste test on Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Weekend show.

And the Sainsbury’s deal continues what has been a good year for them so far.

“Throwin’ Shapes (6.5% ABV) is a West Coast IPA showcasing some of our favourite hops: Simcoe and Amarillo. Expect a big hit of citrus and passion fruit with notes of fresh pine and a punchy, satisfying bitterness,” continued Victoria.

“Rollin’ Coaster (7.4% ABV) is a big, bold, smasher of an IPA. Doubling down on Citra and Mosaic hops gives a huge blast of juicy citrus, passion fruit and fresh pine flavours.

“And Outer Galactic (7.5% ABV) is an imperial dry-hopped pilsner – an amped up imperial pilsner with a rich, complex malt profile dosed with masses of American and New Zealand hops. Big, bold, hoppy bitterness awaits!”

Read more about 71 Brewing…