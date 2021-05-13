Aunt Kate’s Kitchen: Waffle it be when you are trying out some recipes from the ‘Original Domestic Goddess’?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aunt Kate had a knack of creating something out of nothing. Here we have two recipes for waffles from her Baking Book of the 1930s utilising leftover rice and sour milk.

I am guessing you will have eaten or made waffles, but have you ever made them containing boiled rice or sour milk?

Aunt Kate, the original domestic goddess, had a real knack of including unusual ingredients in her recipes, such as these two for rice waffles and sour milk waffles.

She provided hundreds of recipes, tips and household tricks to readers in the People’s Journal from the late 1800s to the 1960s. These two dishes are from her Baking Book of the 1930s.

Waffles are the perfect way to start the day, but they can be eaten at anytime.

Delicious with syrup, ice cream, cream, chocolate spread or, really, whatever you like, waffles are a real treat as a dessert or snack option.

While they are quick and easy to bake in a waffle maker, don’t worry if you don’t have one as you can easily make them in a frying pan by using a mould to make small ones, or simply make a large one and divide it how you wish.

Rice waffles

Ingredients

385g flour

1 egg – separated (yolk beaten, white stiffly-whipped)

4 tsp baking powder

140g leftover cooled boiled rice

350ml milk

2 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

1 tbsp melted butter

Method

Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into a bowl. Rub in the rice with the tips of the fingers then add the milk, beaten egg yolk and the butter. Beat well, then fold in the stiffly-whipped white of the egg. Cook in a waffle maker or omelette pan and serve with butter.

Sour milk waffles

Ingredients

3 eggs

440g flour

2 tsp baking powder

470g thick, sour milk

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

6 tbsp melted butter

Method