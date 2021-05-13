Brechin City hope to get green light for 500 fans to attend Glebe Park for pyramid play-off final with Kelty

Brechin City are aiming to have up to 500 fans inside Glebe Park for their crucial pyramid play-off final with Kelty Hearts.

City will host Kelty next Sunday in the second leg after facing the Lowland League side in front of 250 fans at New Central Park on Tuesday.

And Michael Paton’s men are locked in discussions with Angus Council over staging the most crucial 90 minutes of the club’s 115-year history in front of fans.

Under the Scottish Government’s new relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, which come into force on Monday May 17th, up to 500 people are permitted to watch sporting events.

Permission can be sought for increased numbers beyond that, such as the SFA’s request for a larger crowd at the St Johnstone v Hibernian Scottish Cup Final.

Historic game

Should they get the all-clear, season ticket holders and Brechin City Community Trust members are likely to be offered first chance to attend the historic game.

City will crash out of the SPFL if they lose to Barry Ferguson’s side over two legs and the Angus side are hoping to have their fans back to inspire them to safety.

“We are exploring the prospect of allowing fans to attend the second leg of the pyramid play-off final,” said Brechin chairman Ken Ferguson.

“We are having active discussions with all relevant authorities to try and confirm this and to establish indicative capacity, should we get the go-ahead.

Massive boost

“This will be the game of their lives for many of our players. It’s so crucial to the club.

“Clearly, having fans at Glebe Park would be a massive boost for the club and the players.

“We will communicate any further developments with our fans as soon as possible.”