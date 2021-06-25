Are you tired of cooking the same dull frozen pizzas time and time again? Well, this TikTok hack is sure to spice up your feast when you next pluck one from the freezer.

Frozen pizzas are a go-to for many, especially after a hectic day when the last thing we want to do is spend hours on end preparing a late-night meal.

They’re simple to buy, store and whip in the oven when needed, involve little clean-up, and are reasonably priced.

But there are times when the thought of tucking into one just isn’t appealing. The fact that there are countless delicious-looking and straightforward recipes online for us to browse and take inspiration from nowadays is most likely to blame.

For me, TikTok has opened my eyes as to just how many simple foodie hacks and recipes there are on the go. The most recent one I spotted was by an app user, known as @backyard_bourbecue, who created pizza rolls.

Pizza rolls may be something that a lot of you have whipped up before but I must admit, this was a first for me – cue the eye rolls.

What appealed to me the most about this recipe is that there is little fuss involved. Although the app user does say you can create your own pizza, I opted for a frozen one.

All I needed was my pizza, some additional cheese and seasoning, and it was ready to go.

This recipe perfect for enjoying solo, as well as with friends.

Pizza Rolls

Serves 2

Ingredients

A frozen pizza (I went for pepperoni)

150g mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 tsp roasted garlic and pepper seasoning

1 tsp ground black pepper

Method

Allow your frozen pizza to defrost for around 90 minutes to two hours. Once defrosted, pre-heat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Line a round baking tin. Remove the pizza from its packaging and roll it up tightly to form a log. Slice into one-inch pieces. Place the pieces together cut side up. Once all the pieces are in the tin, sprinkle over 100g cheese, along with the garlic salt and ground pepper – as well as any other ingredients you like. Bake for 15 minutes in the oven. Remove from the oven and sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Bake for a further 15 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Leave to cool for at least 15-20 minutes before serving and enjoy with your favourite sauce.

