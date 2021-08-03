Have you tried zero-waste cocktails? Enjoy 3 recipes which use sustainable spirits

These three cocktails not only taste amazing but are all made from sustainable spirits, created from by-products or ingredients that otherwise would be thrown away.

Cocktails are a real treat and a highlight to any evening or occasion with friends.

But how would it feel to enjoy a drink that has been made in a sustainable way, using an ingredient that otherwise would have been thrown away?

Sipping on a cocktail, while knowing that you had stopped something going to waste or landfill is definitely a positive drinking experience.

Sustainable spirits brand Discarded Spirits Co have created three zero-waste cocktails, made using refreshing ingredients.

Champions of the ethical spirit, Discarded is constantly seeking new ways to innovate and reuse ingredients that would otherwise go to waste.

Grape skin vodka is made using the leftover grape pomace in the wine-making process, while the banana peel rum is made by infusing leftover banana skins and the cascara vermouth is a combination of leftover cascara berries from coffee harvesting.

Try these three recipes and enjoy some sustainable spirits sipping.

Wasted watermelon spritz

Serves 1

Ingredients

50ml Discarded Grape Skin Vodka

4 watermelon chunks

100ml prosecco

25ml soda (optional)

Method

Add the watermelon chunks and vodka over ice in a shaker. Shake until chilled, then double strain into a wine glass over ice. Top with prosecco (and a splash of soda if you like).

Zero waste twists:

To ensure you don’t waste any part of that leftover watermelon, you can also make green skin watermelon wine.

Simply take your watermelon skins, chop them up, then place them into a jar with flat/slightly off wine. Infuse for 24 hours, then strain and serve in this cocktail or any other for a zero-waste twist.

You can also make a watermelon poke by using the leftover watermelon chunks, a fresh chilli (sliced) a spring onion (thinly sliced), sprinkling of cashew nuts, 2 tbsp of soy sauce and a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss everything together in a bowl to coat and then enjoy!

Banana colada spritz

Serves 1

Ingredients

50ml Discarded Banana Peel Rum

25ml coconut water

5-6 pineapple chunks (2-3cm sq)

50ml prosecco

Method

Add rum, coconut water and pineapple to the shaker – muddle the pineapple and shake hard over ice. Double strain into wine glass over cubed ice, top with prosecco.

Zero waste twists:

Use your leftover pineapple chunks to make pineapple syrup. Simply take your pineapple skins and place them into a jar with sugar syrup, let infuse for one day, then strain.

Add it to the cocktail (instead of fresh pineapple) or any other.

You can also make a prawn and pineapple salad by using leftover pineapple chunks, lightly cooked peeled prawns, a whole avocado (sliced), half a squeeze of lime, onw fresh chilli (sliced), a small handful of fresh coriander leaves and a pinch of salt and black pepper. All you have to do is toss everything together in a bowl to coat and serve.

Bashed berry spritz

Serves 1

Ingredients

50ml Discarded Sweet Cascara Vermouth

A handful of mushy mixed berries

50ml Prosecco

50ml soda

Method

Muddle berries in a shaker with the vermouth, double strain into wine glass over ice, and top with prosecco and soda.

Zero waste twists:

To make a spirit infusion simply take your berries, strawberry tops and mint stems and place them into a jar with Campari (or other modifier spirit). Let them infuse for 24-48 hours, then strain. Add it to this cocktail alongside or to any other you fancy.

You can also make an Eton Mess by using your leftover mixed berries. Add them to a meringue nest, and top with double cream (whipped) and fresh mint and you’d got yourself a cracking dessert.

