Chef’s table: Parfait is the perfect treat to connect with landscape

Thyme at Errichel head chef Paul Newman’s team is making the most of their surroundings.

Errichel Farm is set on a 200-acre farm located just two miles up the hill from Aberfeldy town centre with stunning views across the valley to the mountains and beyond.

We have a passion for foraging in our own locality which gives us a distinct connection and taste of the place. Woodlands, hedgerows, seashores, riverbanks and path edges are great places to find wild food and connect with the landscape.

From flowers and fruit to leaves, nuts, seeds, and a big variety of mushrooms, you will be amazed what you can find on your own doorstep.

Our farm is a nest for plenty of edible wild plants and every month there is something to look out for. This month we cut the last of the rhubarb and together with the pink elderflower, one of my chefs, Martha Doyle, created a pink elderflower and rhubarb parfait.

Pink elderflower and rhubarb parfait

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the elderflower syrup:

10 elderflower heads (gently shake off any insects and trim any excess branches, stalks and leaves)

2 lemons, sliced

750g sugar

1 litre water

For the rhubarb:

250g rhubarb, diced

50ml water

75g caster sugar

250ml double cream

For the parfait:

4 free-range egg yolks (reserve the whites)

100ml elderflower syrup (from recipe below)

50g caster sugar

Method

To make the elderflower syrup: Bring the sugar and water to the boil, stirring occasionally until it dissolves, then leave to cool. In a jar, put the elderflower heads together with the lemons and the sugar syrup, close the lid tightly and leave to infuse for 48 hours, occasionally turning it upside down then back upright. To make the rhubarb: Put all of the ingredients except the cream in a pan and bring slowly to the boil until the rhubarb is cooked. Blend the mixture and pass it through a fine sieve, combine the rhubarb puree with the cream and whisk until it becomes a little thicker, smoothie texture. To make the parfait: Whisk together the egg yolks with the elderflower syrup, place over a low heat and cook gently, stirring until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and whisk until the mixture cools and it’s nice and fluffy. Pass through a sieve and fold in the creamy rhubarb mixture. Place the egg whites and sugar into a bowl and whisk until soft peaks form and it takes on a glossy shine, then fold it into the creamy mixture. Spoon the mixture into individual pudding moulds pre-lined with clingfilm. Place in the freezer for about two hours or until completely firm but not frozen.

Note: Always forage responsibly and take only a little and leave plenty for nature. Spend time foraging with other more experienced people who will be able to help you learn what to look out for. If you are unsure please seek advice from an experienced and knowledgeable forager as some wild plants and fungi can look very similar to edible varieties but can be toxic.

