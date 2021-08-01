Chef’s table: A lemon posset worthy of eating in the sunshine

Chef Stephen King from Uisge restaurant in Murthly has a dessert recipe perfect for summer.

With summer being well and truly upon us berry season is at its best and with so many fruit farms around it’s easy to get your hands on some beautiful fresh fruit.

As nice as raspberries, strawberries and blueberries are on their own or simply with some cream or ice cream, it’s always nice to have a sweet treat using your favourite berries as a garnish.

With the weather being so hot I feel a dessert should be something light and refreshing and the one that comes to mind for me is a nice, simple lemon posset. Here is my take on a lemon posset served with orange shortbread and fresh berries. It’s quick, easy and a winner for feeding the family or entertaining.

Lemon posset with orange shortbread and berries

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the posset:

600ml double cream

200g caster sugar

Zest of 4 lemons and 150ml juice

For the shortbread:

150g plain flour

100g diced butter

50g caster sugar (extra for dusting)

Zest 1 orange

Method

Place the flour, butter, sugar and orange zest in a bowl and combine the ingredients to create a nice smooth dough. Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to a thickness of around 4mm, cut into biscuits with a ring and place on a grease proof lined baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4 for 7-8 minutes. Dust with extra sugar and allow to cool. Put the cream and sugar in a heavy based sauce pan and gently heat stirring to dissolve the sugar, bring to a simmer for 2-3 minutes then remove from the heat. Add the lemon juice and zest and stir lightly with a whisk. Pour the mix into small glasses or ramekins and allow to cool to room temperature then place in the fridge for 2-3 hours (they can be kept in the fridge for up to three days). Serve with the shortbread and arrange some of your favourite berries on top of the posset. Tip, change the orange zest for a flavour of your choice or try it with grated almonds.

More chef recipes…