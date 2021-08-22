Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Amber Lights: Distilleries are keen to welcome visitors

By Brian Townsend
August 22 2021, 5.00pm
Benriach Distillery.
Distilleries are starting to reopen their visitor centres. Here’s why whisky expert Brian Townsend thinks we should be visiting them.

The Scottish tourism industry has suffered grievously over the past two years, mainly because of the pandemic, and although 2021 has been promising, it may be years before we return to the halcyon days when it seemed half of mankind wanted to visit Scotland and its distilleries.

So in these adverse times it is good to hear that more distilleries are opening visitor centres. Indeed, some new distilleries plan a visitor centre as a key feature even before the first brick is laid. That’s a brave step, as it will be at least three years from day one of distilling until their first malt can be bottled.

That said, I know at least two distilleries that openly sell whisky from another (un-named) distillery until its own malt is available. Also, other new distilleries are selling in-house gin or vodka until their cratur has passed its third birthday.

Inside the Benriach distillery tour.

Three notable distilleries taking the plunge are Benriach in Moray, the new Falkirk Distillery and Glencadam at Brechin, whose visitor centre should open in 2023, after many delays mainly caused by the pandemic. It is also a demanding task, involving major alteration works on a difficult site.

Benriach, acquired by the US spirits giant Brown Forman, opened its new visitor centre in May. It offers a reception area, bar, tasting lounge and retail space. The distillery, highly visible on a long bend south of Elgin, will doubtless attract many visitors “straight off the road”.

With Benriach currently widening its portfolio of malts, the visitor centre will help to spread their repute.

One eye-catching new distillery set to welcome visitors this summer is Falkirk, the £19 million brainchild of businessman and entrepreneur George Stewart.

Planned from the outset with visitors in mind, it offers a welcoming reception area, pre-tour video room followed by an informative tour – distilling started in July 2020 – ending in a well-stocked shop and vast restaurant.

The distillery lies in a semi-rural setting near the M9 just two miles from The Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel. With parking for more than 200 cars and 32 buses, it should prove another major attraction in an area that in recent years has gone from tourism backwater to must-see destination.

