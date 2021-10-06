Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Rusacks St Andrews head chef Derek Johnstone’s classic lemon tart with creme fraiche

For those who enjoy dessert but don't want to indulge in anything too overly sweet, this lemon tart with creme fraiche is just the ticket.
By Julia Bryce
October 6 2021, 6.00am
For those who enjoy dessert but don’t want to indulge in anything too overly sweet, this lemon tart with creme fraiche is just the ticket.

Created by Derek Johnstone, head chef of Rusacks St Andrews, this recipe can serve up to eight people and would make a delightful dish fit for any dinner party.

Using the juice and zest of fresh lemons, Derek suggests serving this citrus and tangy dessert with a dollop or two of creme fraiche.

If you don’t fancy making your own pastry to save time, the esteemed chef has also advised that any pre-made store bought sweet pastry would also do the trick.

Classic lemon tart with creme fraiche

Makes 1 x 8 portion Tart

Ingredients

For the lemon tart filling:

  • 4 lemons, zest and juice
  • 9 eggs
  • 375g caster sugar
  • 300ml double cream

For the pastry: (you can also buy pre-made store bought sweet pastry instead)

  • 100g caster sugar
  • 100g icing sugar
  • 200g soft butter
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 whole eggs
  • 500g plain flour
  • Pinch of salt

Method

  1. For the filling: Wash the lemons, zest, and juice them. Break the eggs into a bowl and add the lemon juice and zest. Beat lightly with a whisk until well blended. Add the caster sugar and double cream and mix well.
  2. For the pastry: Pre-heat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Mix both sugars with the butter, add the egg yolk and the eggs, fold in the flour and salt, and mix until just combined.
  3. Shape into a ball and refrigerate for 1 hour. Then roll the pastry out between greaseproof paper until 1mm thick, line a 23cm fluted tart case (with a removable base) and bake the tart blind for about 30 minutes (using greaseproof and baking beans).
  4. Remove the baking beans then bake for a further 10 minutes. When golden, remove the pastry case from the oven and cool in the ring. Lower the temperature of the oven to 130C Fan/150C/300F/Gas Mark 2.
  5. Pour in lemon mix and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes.
  6. Remove from oven and leave to cool.
  7. Slice into portions and top with a sprinkling of caster sugar over the top of the tart. Using a kitchen blow-torch, caramelise the top till burnt and golden.
  8. Serve with a good spoonful creme fraiche and berries or roasted fruits as you like.

