Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Chef’s Table: Have your cake and eat it with this healthy treat

By Martin Hollis
September 26 2021, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

Martin Hollis, executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, serves up a slice of seasonal goodness.

This cake is beautiful eaten while still warm, with a dollop of creme fraiche, yoghurt or custard – but is equally nice the next day with a cup of coffee. It’s what autumn days were made for.

The berries in this recipe make the crumble traybake vibrant and colourful whilst also delivering all the wonderful health benefits that they contain.

Berries are packed with antioxidants that help with healthy skin and hair and help to prevent illness. They also contain a lot of fibre, folate and anthocyanins which are believed to have preventative and therapeutic properties.

So not only does this dessert taste great – the berries also pack a punch of health benefits just as the temperature starts to drop and winter starts to poke its head round the corner!

Berry crumble traybake

Serves 8 for a snack or 4 for dessert

Ingredients

For the berry filling:

  • 200g berries (raspberries, blackberries, cherries, blueberries, blackcurrants all work well, or a mix)
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 2 tbsp corn flour

For the crumble topping:

  • 110g plain flour
  • 70g cold unsalted butter, cut into smallish cubes
  • 30g caster sugar

For the cake:

  • 220g plain flour
  • ¾ tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • 50g ground almonds
  • 200g caster sugar
  • 80g butter, melted
  • 2 free-range eggs
  • 40g yoghurt thinned with 2 tbsp milk

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a rectangular baking tin (approximately 26cm x 20cm/10½in x 8in).
  2. In a saucepan combine the fruit with 50ml/2fl oz water. Bring the fruit just to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for two to three minutes.
    In a mixing bowl combine the caster sugar with the corn flour.
  3. Stir into the fruit and continue to cook for two to three minutes, stirring frequently, until the mixture is thick and jammy. Set aside to cool.
  4. For the crumble topping: Add the flour to a mixing bowl and rub in the butter until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs and no large lumps of butter are left. Stir in the sugar and set aside.
  5. For the cake: In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Stir in the ground almonds until thoroughly combined.
  6. In another bowl beat together the sugar with the melted butter, eggs, yoghurt and milk mixture until thoroughly mixed. Stir into the flour mixture just to combine. Don’t overmix it but watch out for big lumps of unmixed flour.
  7. Spoon two-thirds of the mixture into the lined tin, gently spreading out evenly to the corners. Spoon the cooled fruit mixture evenly over the top.
  8. Using a teaspoon, dot the remaining cake batter evenly on top of the fruit.
  9. This will not cover the entire cake but make little hillocks with gaps in between.
    Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the top, filling in all the gaps to cover the fruit.
  10. Bake in the oven for 45-50 minutes, until the crumble topping is golden-brown.
    Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the tin, then transfer the cake in its paper to a cooling rack.

More like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier