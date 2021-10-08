WATCH: Dundee cafe owners reveal how business is now faring in the city with lack of office workers and students

An error occurred. Please try again.

One year ago we sent journalist, Brian Stormont, out to the streets of Dundee to uncover how coffee shop owners were coping with the lack of workers in offices.

With numerous Dundee firms still operating from home and less students flocking to the city centre as online learning continues, it is apparent that although we are a year on, some coffee shops are still struggling to get customers into their premises.

Many had experienced less custom with one coffee shop owner expressing times would be hard until there was a vaccine to boost immunity – and confidence.

And although we have now had the vaccine rolled out across a multitude of age ranges, more than 12 months later, customers are still venturing out tentatively as we tiptoe out of Covid restrictions.

So what does this mean for our local coffee shop owners?

Mary’s Kitchen

William Wallace, owner of Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom on Perth Road, took on the business in October 2019 originally intending the premises to be sit-in only.

With its vintage charm, it’s never been a regular student haunt – more of a place for friends to put the world to rights.

William has worked as a pastry chef on the luxury Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner and has also worked at Gleneagles Hotel. He opened the tearoom as tribute to his parents Mary and Wullie Wallace.

Mary’s Kitchen closed during the first lockdown and reopened as a takeaway last summer. It now offers sit-in and takeaway options to customers six days a week (minus Monday) from 9am to 4.30pm.

Receiving grants when they were closed, William spent some of the money purchasing screens, however majority of it was used to pay rent, bills and suppliers.

William said: “If it hadn’t been for that, we would have had to shut.”

“The last few weeks things have got increasingly better. Although the students are back we don’t get huge amounts in. With the lifting of restrictions, people are getting a bit more confident about going out.

“We still serve takeaway. It would be silly for us to stop. We don’t do huge amounts – we’ve got coffees and bacon rolls in the morning. A few of the hairdressers come in to get salads for lunch.”

Currently only William and his nephew are running the tearoom so if one of them is unwell, it has to close.

He also says he still can’t see a pattern emerging in his customers’ behaviour.

“The money at the end of the week is similar, but it all comes at different times and on different days,” added William.

“For example, some days you can be mobbed with breakfasts and other days it’s just two or three. There’s no rhyme nor reason.”

Coffee @ 124

Norman McIntosh took over his Seagate coffee shop in November 2020, which was a difficult time to begin the venture with another lockdown on the way.

He closed the business once the Christmas lockdown was in place and Norman didn’t reopen the business seven days a week until the end of April 2021.

Like Mary’s Kitchen, the majority of Norman’s customers prefer to come into the shop to sit down and enjoy their beverage and food.

Norman added: “A lot of my trade isn’t office workers. We have a real mixture of customers – a cross-section.

“Things are definitely getting better, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s busier now than it’s ever been, but I don’t know if that’s a reflection on me because I was the manager of Starbuck’s in the Overgate Centre for 14 years.”

Norman believes many of his customers brought their business to him because he has always placed a big emphasis on looking after them.

“It’s about customer care and customer service – the customer is king,” he explained.

“My cafe is quite well spaced out so I think people definitely feel safer.”

Coffee & Co

Being based in the city centre, Coffee & Co on Reform Street, which is also open seven days a week, is continuing to miss office workers who are yet to return to their desks.

Owner Heather Sharp said: “Things are getting better. Mostly in the last week or so. I think people are getting themselves geared up for going back – if not full-time, then a phased return.

“We are starting to see more footfall from offices and businesses and that’s all good for me.”

Many of Coffee & Co’s clients are older and Heather says they were unsure about returning after the festive period lockdown earlier in the year.

“Now you’re seeing these faces returning,” she added.

“They’ve missed out on having a cup of coffee and a cake with friends. They’re just loving it.

“Once the Track and Trace and masks go, it will be a lot better. But we have to keep that for now.

“The bottom line is we’re still here and that’s the main thing. We’re just glad to see everybody coming back in again.”

Heather and her team also provide catering services for businesses and she has seen interest in this resume. She also signed the business up to Just Eat to be able to offer delivery to local customers.

She added: “During lockdown I furloughed all the staff and came in early in the morning. I did some baking and opened the shop for takeaways only.”

