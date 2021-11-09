Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Make your own gin at Eden Mill’s Blendworks Gin School as it arrives back in St Andrews

A popular gin school experience which was once housed at a Fife distillery will return to St Andrews as it takes up residency at a prestigious hotel.
By Julia Bryce
November 9 2021, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Eden Mill’s Blendworks Gin School has been on tour across Scotland after spending the summer in Edinburgh.

Now, it has headed north again and is returning to Fife as it launches at The Rusacks Hotel in the golfing town.

Enjoy the experience from the rooftop of the hotel’s newly opened 18 Restaurant and Bar, which offers views of the 18th green and iconic Old Course and West Sands.

What is the experience?

Blendworks offers gin lovers the chance to create their own bespoke gin, unique to their tastes.

The two-hour experience is guided by one of Eden Mill’s experienced gin masters and offers a multi-sensory journey into the world of gin blending.

Some of the botanicals to pick from.

Guests will first be taught the science and history behind gin while enjoying a refreshing serve of one of the brand’s popular gins, followed by a tasting session to explore the different botanicals and flavour profiles found in the spirit.

Attendees are then invited to select their own botanicals to create their unique blend.

Once guests have made their gin, they can enjoy the first sip served as a classic gin and tonic with a selection of canapes created by executive chef Derek Johnstone.

Derek Johnstone, executive chef of Rusacks St Andrews.

The 38-year-old MasterChef: The Professionals 2008 winner has worked with some of the world’s most renowned chefs including Michel Roux Jr. and the late Albert Roux, and in Michelin-starred kitchens around Europe including Le Gavroche in London, De Karmeliet in Belgium, and DO near Milan.

Guests will also get the chance to name and bottle their blend to take home and will receive an Eden Mill gin glass and a special code which enables them to reorder their own spirit at any stage.

The Blendworks Gin School would usually be held at the distillery’s home just outside St Andrews however, a new distillery is in the process of being built at Guardbridge at St Andrews University.

Inside the restaurant.

When the new premises opens, guests will be able to enjoy the experience from the Garden of Eden – a room at the distillery using bioponics, vertical farming techniques and LED lights to grow any of the more exotic botanicals the firm can’t source locally.

Derek Johnstone, executive chef at 18 at Rusacks St Andrews, said: “The team and I are ecstatic to be involved; we’ve been working closely with Eden Mill to create canapes that will complement the botanicals that can be used in the gins.”

St Andrews residency

The next experience takes place on Saturday December 11 at 3pm. It will be bookable every second week of the month from January 2022.

Tickets cost £95pp and are available to buy from www.18standrews.co.uk.

More dates will be released in 2022.

