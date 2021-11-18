Dundee and Angus College students to take over kitchen at the V&A for a one-day food extravaganza

An error occurred. Please try again.

Students from Dundee and Angus College’s Hospitality and Professional Cookery course will be showcasing their skills to the public as they take over the kitchen at the V&A’s in-house restaurant, Tatha.

Completing the final Tatha Takeover of the year, the students will put their skills into practice as they serve up a five-course dinner to hungry diners from 6.30pm on Thursday November 25.

Previous Tatha Takeovers this year have been hosted by the likes of Newport-on-Tay’s Jamie Scott in September, Perth’s Praveen Kumar in October and a seafood extravaganza in July with George Campbell and Sons.

Rounding off the year by supporting the up-and-coming chefs, the college’s hospitality students will be able to get real-life industry practice thanks to the staff at the V&A Dundee.

The Menu

The menu for the evening includes canapes, ham hock terrine, duck breast main and petit fours, all created by the college’s up-and-coming culinary talent.

Take a look at what’s going to be served up below:

Canapes: Isle of Mull cheddar croquettes with tomato chilli jam; lime and coriander crab blinis with apple and fennel slaw; smoked venison with a celeriac and truffle puree

Isle of Mull cheddar croquettes with tomato chilli jam; lime and coriander crab blinis with apple and fennel slaw; smoked venison with a celeriac and truffle puree Starter: Pressed ham hock terrine with piccalilli, apple puree and spiced brioche

Pressed ham hock terrine with piccalilli, apple puree and spiced brioche Main: duck breast, confit of leg ‘bridie’, cauliflower, carrots, potato and cep pavé, red cabbage salad

duck breast, confit of leg ‘bridie’, cauliflower, carrots, potato and cep pavé, red cabbage salad Dessert: Pistachio and olive oil cake, pear sorbet, roasted saffron pear, dark chocolate ganache

Pistachio and olive oil cake, pear sorbet, roasted saffron pear, dark chocolate ganache Petit Fours: white chocolate, almond and pistachio fudge; mini mince pie

There will also be a glass of fizz for diners on arrival at 6.30pm on Thursday, with the takeover kicking off at 7pm.

Event hosts are also happy to provide vegetarian, vegan and other dietary options, provided they are told at the time of booking.

Not to be missed

Ahead of the event, Christian Moire, director of operations at V&A Dundee said the evening is not to be missed.

“The team at Tatha restaurant at V&A Dundee have been running a series of Tatha Takeover evenings for the last few years featuring guest chefs such as Jamie Scott and Praveen Kumar,” he said.

“These special evenings have become incredibly popular, but the final event of the year is an extra special one and not to be missed.

“Next week’s event is an opportunity not only to experience delicious food but also to support the region’s emerging, local culinary talent too as it’s in collaboration with the Hospitality and Professional Cookery Students of Dundee and Angus College.

“The students have been working under the mentorship of Tatha’s head chef and the college tutors and will prepare and serve the evening’s offer, running both the kitchen and front of house service. From what we’ve seen of the menu that’s being prepared and finessed, guests are in for a wonderful evening.”

Tickets for the event cost £50-55 and can be booked on the V&A website here.

