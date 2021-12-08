Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight stay with breakfast at Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee

Picture this. You've got a night out in Dundee organised but nowhere to stay...
By Julia Bryce
December 8 2021, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
A hot breakfast is on the cards in the morning.

In steps this fantastic prize of an overnight stay in a superior room with breakfast at Sleeperz Hotel Dundee.

Ideally located in the city centre above Dundee Railway Station, the hotel is a great base to stay if you have a night out planned, or even an event to attend in the city.

The 120-bed design-led Sleeperz Hotel Dundee has a stylish bar and restaurant with views of the V&A Museum and Rover Tay.

One of the rooms in the hotel.

There are nine superior double rooms at the venue which feature a king size bed, en-suite, and other luxuries that you’d expect to find in a hotel including hairdryers, toiletries, a 40 inch wall mounted TV and bedside USB ports.

From a cooked selection to breakfast juices, cereals, yoghurts, bread, pastries and deli board options which feature a selection of cheeses and hams, there’s plenty of options to dive into at breakfast the next morning.

Sleeperz Hotel Dundee.

There is also a range of hot drinks to enjoy, too.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Sleeperz Hotel Dundee giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

It can only be redeemed on Sunday to Thursday throughout the year.

It can only be used at the Dundee hotel.

The cocktail class can only be booked at 6-8pm any day.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

