12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight stay with breakfast at Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee

Picture this. You’ve got a night out in Dundee organised but nowhere to stay…

In steps this fantastic prize of an overnight stay in a superior room with breakfast at Sleeperz Hotel Dundee.

Ideally located in the city centre above Dundee Railway Station, the hotel is a great base to stay if you have a night out planned, or even an event to attend in the city.

The 120-bed design-led Sleeperz Hotel Dundee has a stylish bar and restaurant with views of the V&A Museum and Rover Tay.

There are nine superior double rooms at the venue which feature a king size bed, en-suite, and other luxuries that you’d expect to find in a hotel including hairdryers, toiletries, a 40 inch wall mounted TV and bedside USB ports.

From a cooked selection to breakfast juices, cereals, yoghurts, bread, pastries and deli board options which feature a selection of cheeses and hams, there’s plenty of options to dive into at breakfast the next morning.

There is also a range of hot drinks to enjoy, too.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Sleeperz Hotel Dundee giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

It can only be redeemed on Sunday to Thursday throughout the year.

It can only be used at the Dundee hotel.

The cocktail class can only be booked at 6-8pm any day.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

