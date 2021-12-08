Rowantree Primary School spreads Christmas cheer with handmade cards for elderly facing lonely festive season

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rowantree Primary School children are spreading some Christmas cheers among Dundee’s elderly people with handmade cards.

Pupils in the city school crafted cards to be distributed to isolated older people in festive goodie bags from the Royal Voluntary Service.

They wrote messages in the cards which they hope will bring cheer to those who may face a lonelier Christmas Day than themselves.

Children handed over greetings cards to the RVS which will include them in parcels being delivered to 120 clients it supports, alongside food and books.

Many of the elderly recipients live alone and have no family or friends close by.

Normally the RVS and other charities host a Christmas lunch for them but due to Covid it is distributing the goodie bags instead.

Michelle Manzie, RVS Dundee City service manager, said the Rowantree Primary Schools Christmas cards will mean a lot to their recipients.

She said: “The offer of handmade Christmas cards from the pupils of Rowantree Primary was too good an offer to turn down.

“We know that our older people will all take great pleasure in receiving the Christmas goodie bags, especially when they see the handmade cards from the children.

“We know this will bring a smile to their faces and go a long way to alleviating their loneliness at this time of year.”

Douglas Millar, the school’s family development worker, said the school was delighted to be helping the RVS.

He said: “The pupils at Rowantree Primary School have been very excited to be involved in creating Christmas cards for the elderly people connected to the Royal Voluntary Service.

“Our super talented pupils have created some beautiful Christmas Cards.

“The most important thing is that the cards capture the Christmas spirit of giving and kindness to others.”

Donations for the goodie bags have also been received from volunteers, Morrisons and CJ Lang.

Some of the Rowantree Primary School Christmas cards:

