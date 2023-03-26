Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bring some magic to your mornings with this recipe for pancakes with hot caramelised oranges.

Created by the team at Milk & More, one of the country’s leading online grocery and milk doorstep delivery services, it won’t be long until this recipe is a staple in your repertoire.

Get the whole family involved in making them to turn this simple breakfast into an experience that everyone will enjoy.

The caramelised oranges are the perfect final touch and add a lovely citrus flavour to the dish.

Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 oranges

50g caster sugar

100g plain flour

2 free range eggs

275ml organic semi-skimmed milk

Oil for shallow frying

15g butter

100ml orange juice

25g whole almonds, roughly chopped

Method

Cut both ends of each orange then cut off the skin and pith. Over a small bowl, cut between the membranes to segment the orange, squeezing out the juice from the membranes, add the sugar and set aside. Place the flour in a bowl and make a well in the centre, crack in the eggs and begin to whisk, gradually adding in the milk until you get a smooth batter. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and add a small ladleful of batter, swirling the pan around to give a thin circular layer of batter. Cook for 1-2 minutes until golden, flip over and cook for a further ½-1 minute, fold into quarters and set aside. Repeat to make eight pancakes. Melt the butter in the same pan and lift out the orange segments from the juice, add to the pan and fry for

30 seconds, set aside. Add the reserved juice plus the orange juice to the pan and add in the pancakes, heat through for one minute. Divide between four plates, scatter with orange segments and almonds to serve.