Angus firm fulfils promise to Royal Marines Charity with £4,370 donation

IED Training Solutions managing director Ian Clark served with Arbroath-based 45 Commando during a 22-year green beret career.

By Graham Brown
IED Training Solutions MD and former Royal Marines Commando Ian Clark (right) presents the cheque to Danny Egan of RMA - The Royal Marines Charity. Image: IED Training Solutions

An Angus firm’s unbreakable bond with the Royal Marines has delivered a healthy boost to support the work of the corps’ own charity.

Arbroath-based IED Training Solutions presented £4,370 to RMA – The Royal Marines Charity, which supports serving and retired Royal Marines and their families.

The handover took place in the memorial gardens at RM Condor on the outskirts of the Angus town.

IED Solutions managing director Ian Clark was a Royal Marines Commando for 22 years, much of it based at 45 Commando.

The cheque handover took place in the memorial gardens at RM Condor outside Arbroath. Image: IED Training Solutions

Charity promise met

And the donation fulfilled the award-winning company’s pledge to support the charity with 50% of all net profits from the income generated through delivering mental health first aid training courses.

Ian said: “The opportunity to work with RMA – The Royal Marines Charity gives us a real sense of excitement and pride.

“The Royal Marines are truly special and those of us that have or have had the privilege to serve in the Corps are especially aware of the impact which that service has had on their lives.

“The ethos of IED – inspiring, educating and developing – is the bedrock on which the company is built.

“It is an approach which complements our genuine wish to make a difference.”

45 Commando’s base at RM Condor just outside Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Nationally accredited courses

IED’s primary focus is working with companies to develop and enhance their health and wellbeing, safety, mental health and trauma management strategies.

Through its relationship with RMA – The Royal Marines Charity, it is delivering nationally accredited training courses to serving personnel, service leavers, the veteran community and RMA corporate sponsors.

And those qualifications are helping ex-Royal Marines who have lost their careers make the transition into civilian life.

IED also helps support vulnerable veterans with complex needs back into employment.

“Seeing the improvement in the charity’s beneficiaries after being armed with the qualifications they gain through IED brings us all tremendous satisfaction,” said Ian.

The collaborative training initiative saw a total of 118 people attend the training to May last year.

They were taught how to provide advice and practical support to those with a mental health condition.

Charity health and wellbeing director Danny Egan said: “We greatly value the partnership we have developed with IED Training Solutions.

“The company’s gesture to share a percentage of its profits is most generous and provides a really welcome boost to the funds we have available to ensure our continued support to the Royal Marines family.

“We are delighted to be able to support and promote a business run by one of our own and which provides such first-class products.”

In January, another former Royal Marine was back in town to raise funds for the same charity.

Cold Dip Commando Tim Cossin took the plunge at different locations around the UK during a month-long fundraising mission.

Tim also served with 45 and took on the open water challenge despite being diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

 

 

