Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath

By Graham Brown
January 31 2023, 5.16pm
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin is heading towards a £25,000 charity total after completing his open water adventure around the UK.

The former Royal Marine visited Angus during a 31-day charity challenge – just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

Tim, 59, set out to raise money for RMA-The Royal Marines CharityLymphoma Action and mental health organisation Rock 2 Recovery.

He was stationed at RM Condor on the outskirts of Arbroath during his service career.

Commando cold dip challenge at Arbroath
Tim visited Arbroath on January 20 during the 31-day challenge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

So Tim included the town on his tour and was joined by dozens of veterans when he took the plunge in Arbroath harbour.

Serving Royal Marines from 45 Cdo also took part, having welcomed Tim to the officers’ mess at the base the previous evening.

Poole finale

And he completed the cold dip challenge in the sea at Poole’s Branksome Beach on Tuesday.

Tim hoped to raise £10,000, but nearly £23,000 has already poured in to a Justgiving fundraising page.

For the final dip he donned a tuxedo with the green beret he’s worn throughout the challenge.

Phenomenal support

“It’s been amazing,” said Tim.

“I planned this after a stem cell transplant following my third cancer diagnosis.

“It was to be a bit of a reboot for me, but things didn’t work out that way and it is now in my spleen, liver and oesophagus.

“That’s life, and the people I have spoken to during this have been amazing.”

He added: “I did three tours at Condor so I wanted to come back to Arbroath.

“There have been so many changes I didn’t recognise it at first, but then I saw the church, the dry ski slope and the old guardroom and it all came back to me.

“And although I was up here all that time I was never in the sea at the harbour so that’s a first.

“The money that has come in has given me a real boost.

Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin
Tim in the water at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But it’s not all about that. It great that it can go to these charities to do good things.

“But unless guys – and girls – come forward then they cannot use that money to help them.

“I didn’t ask for help for two years.

“And it’s not just me. As Royal Marines our job is to protect and look after other people.

“We don’t want to see a failing on ourselves by asking for help – but you can’t do everything alone.”

You can support Tim’s fundraising by donating at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colddipcommando

