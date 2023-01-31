MARTEL MAXWELL: Man City hero’s Perthshire visit gave me and my boys a memory to treasure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Man City hero’s Perthshire visit gave me and my boys a memory to treasure

By Martel Maxwell
January 31 2023, 5.27pm Updated: January 31 2023, 6.48pm
Martel Maxwell's three sons pose for a photo with footballer Kevin de Bruyne.
Martel's sons Chester, Guthrie and Monty enjoyed their chance encounter with Kevin De Bruyne.

Sometimes it’s the small things that take you by surprise with your children – little milestones that happen without warning and make you realise a huge corner has been turned.

Like the first time you notice the youngest can put on his own seatbelt.

Or when you find yourself alone at the school gates, having waved them all off.

When there’s not a nappy or a highchair in sight and things are, well, a bit easier.

I had such a moment at the weekend when we popped into the grand surroundings of Gleneagles Hotel for an ice cream to break up a journey from Glasgow.

There I was sitting with my boys, marvelling at their pleases and thank yous when Chester’s head did a 180.

The writer Martrel Maxwell next to a quote: "When you're football daft (and the eldest a Man City fan) you're going to be a little starstruck."

He looked most peculiar – his face suddenly white with shock.

He muttered something to his brothers and off they went – sprinting out of the cafe with no word of explanation.

A few minutes later, they returned.

“Mummy, I think we’ve found Kevin De Bruyne.”

Every Kevin De Bruyne stakeout needs a referee

This was big.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the top players in the world, a current Man City legend.

Chester was very excited.

Kevin de Bruyne, arms outstretched after scoring a goal.
Man City and Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.

“He’s got Kevin De Bruyne’s face,” he told me.

“And he’s speaking what sounds like Belgium, so I really do think it’s him. But I’m too nervous to say hello.”

I agreed to join the hunt for KDB and soon we found him – with his wife and baby in a pram in the whisky concession of the hotel’s high end shopping arcade.

I told the boys we had to wait, to let him choose his whisky. To remember he’s on his holidays and didn’t want to be disturbed.

As we waited (by this stage, I was totally caught up, my pulse racing and nerves jangling) a group of teens shouted out: “There’s Kevin De Bruyne. Let’s go in and get a picture.”

Feeling about 100, I explained politely but firmly that we had already been waiting a while and thought it best to give him time talking to the whisky expert before asking for a photo.

They fell in line.

exterior of Gleneagles Hotel,
Martel was not expecting to run into one of her sons’ idols when she took them to the Gleneagles Hotel for a treat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It was then I saw a friend – presenter Danni Menzies (as tall and gorgeous in the flesh) who recently left A Place In The Sun.

This ice cream stop was getting stranger by the minute

I explained why I was standing outside a whisky shop with my three small sons and we carried on waiting.

Then, finally, our moment came.

Picture this: Kevin De Bruyne left us with a memory to last a lifetime

The boys beamed as Big Kev happily posed for a picture.

He seemed nice; a little shy.

He laughed as my boys said “thank you” to him 206 times.

Of course, when you’re football daft (and the eldest a Man City fan), you’re going to be a little starstruck.

Well, the older two were. Six year old Guthrie was just enjoying the ride.

Martel Maxwell's three sons posing in front of a fotball goal.
Martel’s boys are football crazy.

But it was interesting to see how highly they regarded the midfielder and I saw my boys in a whole new light.

In Dundee, it happens regularly – players from our two main teams taking a moment to pose with fans.

It’s a tiny gesture that can make someone’s day, or month. Perhaps it will even give them a memory for life.

I know our encounter with Kevin De Bruyne will be just that for my boys.

I thanked his wife too. She must be so used to standing aside while selfies are taken but she seemed accepting of it all.

Yes her husband is paid a fortune but can you imagine the pressure to perform?

Kevin De Bruyne in Man City strip applauding fans.
Kevin De Bruyne deserves all the applause going, says Martel. Image: Shutterstock.

There they were, on their holidays, wanting nothing more than some time to chill in the Perthshire hills. And even here, there were people wanting a bit more from them.

I hope it’s not all demanding. That it’s a lovely thing to know you’re held in such a pedestal, as long as respect is shown.

And I hope they know how much their kindness meant to three small boys

I thought ice cream would be the highlight of the day. But it turns out one man had the ability to give my awe-struck kids a day they will cherish forever.

It’s an accolade previously reserved for Santa, and it’s a super power of which KDB should be proud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

protester holding a placard which reads 'Westminster: don't block Scottish gender reform bill'.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scottish Government can still strike up gender reform peace talks - and…
Adam Graham, now known as Isla Bryson, and Nicola Sturgeon.
JIM SPENCE: Trans prisoner row suggests Sturgeon has picked the wrong fight this time
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish Parliament debating chamber
COURIER LETTERS: We have become inured to daily poisonous hatred towards Nicola Sturgeon over…
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
The 1975 on stage
COURIER OPINION: Radio 1 Big Weekend is Dundee's chance to shine
Kaylynn Donald and her mother Vicky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully - why do…
To go with story by Gemma Bibby. Alistair Heather video screengrab for Morag Lindsay Picture shows; -. -. Supplied by Alistair Heather Date; 21/04/2022
Q&A: Getting to know Scots language campaigner and columnist Alistair Heather
The brilliant film, Tar, starring Cate Blanchett, raises compelling questions for our times.
GILLIAN LORD: The brilliant movie Tar is a spotlight on us
Post Thumbnail
Reduplication in English is rarely super-awesome
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Vapes column Rebecca Baird Picture shows; Vapes. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: My overblown war on vaping

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
7
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Welsh attracted the interest of United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU
This stretch of the A977 is set to face overnight closures. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 20-mile diversion during rearranged Kincardine roadworks
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
Football legend Duncan Ferguson returning to Dundee for special live event
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — McDonald's drink-drive dash and Troon Avenue murder trial starts
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath
Nicky Low
Arbroath's Nicky Low extends Kelty Hearts stay as Maroon Machine eye more from loan…
Kathleen Stevenson, former proprietor of Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose.
Kathleen Stevenson obituary: Former owner of Montrose's Dunnett jewellers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented