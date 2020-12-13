Chef’s Table: Paul Newman of Thyme at Errichel’s festive fruity relish that complements turkey perfectly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Paul Newman, chef proprietor of Thyme at Errichel near Aberfeldy, shares a favourite festive recipe for orange and cranberry relish.

This year, being at home with all our creature comforts, favourite food and drink, good books and a line up of great TV and films is going to be more important than ever.

Don’t feel everything has to be perfect – remember that now is the time to be kind to yourself! If you love cooking, then cook.

But if you don’t, remember there will be many restaurants and farm shops in your area offering amazing food services for you to enjoy at home and will help take the pressure off so you can spend more time with your loved ones – whether that is in person or via Zoom!

I have just taken delivery of our Christmas turkey order from Grierson Organics in Perth. To get ahead, I debone them, stuff them, roll them and then freeze them in oven friendly sized portions.

© Kris Miller

Aside from the benefits of making ahead and avoiding having too much to do on the day, this is also a great way to ensure a delicious, moist and easy to cut and serve turkey on Christmas day.

The perfect accompaniment is my orange and cranberry relish, which you can have hot or cold.

You’ll need 80g onion, finely chopped; 20g piece ginger, peeled and grated; 200ml raspberry or cider vinegar; 160g caster sugar; 2 garlic cloves, chopped finely; ½ tsp ground cinnamon; ½ tsp ground coriander; ½ tsp ground allspice; 1 fresh red and green chilli, seeds removed, chopped finely; 400g dried cranberries; zest and juice from 3 large oranges; 4 tbs of Cointreau or similar citrus liqueur; 3 apples, peeled, cored and cubed.

Put all the ingredients except the apple and liqueur in a non-reactive saucepan with a large pinch of salt. Bring it slowly to a simmer, stirring to make sure all the sugar has dissolved. Add the apple and continue cooking until the mixture has the consistency of thick jam, then add liqueur.

Sterilise your jars and lids by washing them in hot soapy water, rinsing well and drying them in a 100 degree Celsius oven. Spoon the hot relish into the hot jars and seal. Leave to cool.

The relish will keep unopened in a cool, dark place for up to 12 months. Once opened, best eaten within three months.

To use as a sauce with your Christmas turkey, take a few tablespoons of relish, let down with a tablespoon of hot water and stir over a low heat until the relish is pouring consistency.

Chef’s tip: A food thermometer is a good idea to make sure it is cooked all the way through and has reached 70°C. Don’t forget to conserve all the cooking juices to make a delicious gravy! Finally, allow the turkey to rest for an hour while you are roasting potatoes and preparing other veggies.

More in this series: