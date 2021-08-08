Food column: Why Scottish venison deserves a place on your plate

Wendy Barrie is the founder and director of the Scottish Food Guide and the Scottish Cheese Trail. Here, she shares a recipe celebrating Scottish venison.

Venison is lean, flavoursome, very underrated and perfect for summer barbecues. An ethical meat, whether wild or farmed, it is widely available in Scotland.

With many wild herbs and spices around at this time of year, wild marjoram is a particular favourite of ours and very versatile: scenting tomato and vegetable dishes, aromatic with lamb and even adding nuance to pickled herring.

This recipe is truly Scottish without an import in sight – we have fabulous produce only limited by our imagination!

At this time of year, I make many herb butters, using the surplus proliferation of the season. These freeze beautifully to be added to stocks and stews, sauces and gratins all year round. One such herby butter crumbled through the grated potato is a shortcut to enhance the flavour and richness of the rosti.

Skewered venison with rosti and marjoram scented pea puree

Serves 2

Ingredients

250-300g venison haunch, cut in chunks

Drizzle of Summer Harvest Rapeseed Oil

Pinch of salt

1 chilli, finely diced

2 medium onions, peeled and cut in wedges

Pinch of fresh marjoram, chopped

150g fresh/frozen peas

For the rosti:

3 medium potatoes, washed, peeled and grated

50g herby butter

Pinch of salt

Method

Place venison in a good-sized bowl along with a generous drizzle of rapeseed oil, seasoning, chilli and onions. Combine well to lightly glaze ingredients with oil. Set aside for 15 minutes or so then thread meat and onions alternately on to skewers. Meanwhile, place grated potatoes in a bowl and season, crumbling in the chilled butter. Heat a drizzle of oil in pan and with a metal cutter to guide you, fill the circles with potato. Press gently to flatten then carefully remove the cutter promptly as it gets quite hot. Cook the circles of potato over a medium heat until they are golden and gently turn them over. Cook for a further 8-10 minutes over a reduced heat to fully cook potatoes, taking care not to burn. These can then be kept hot on a baking tray in a warm oven. Meanwhile chargrill marinaded skewers on a high heat for 8-10 minutes in total for medium cooked meat, turning over to caramelize venison and onions on all sides. Cook longer if wished. Allow to rest in a warm place for 5-10 minutes whilst peas are cooking. Cook peas quickly in a small quantity (about 2cms) of lightly salted boiling water with a little chopped marjoram. Puree until smooth. Fresh peas require a few more minutes to cook. Serve on heated plates.

