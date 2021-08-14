Sweet treats: This strawberry ice cream sandwich recipe is a must-make with the family

The kids go back to school next week so why not treat them to this delicious dessert tonight to end their holidays on a high.

Easy to make, this recipe will guide you through the steps to construct your own strawberry ice cream sandwiches and it is sure to be a hit with all of the family.

Not only does it use fresh strawberries which are in season at the moment, there’s only three other ingredients needed to make the filling, and a handful of ingredients needed to make the biscuits.

Why not get the children involved in making them and make it a family affair?

For more inspiration take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Strawberry ice cream sandwich

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the biscuits:

125g plain flour

15g cornflour

100g Stork Vegan Baking Block, or butter

50g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

For the strawberry ice cream filling:

200g full fat mascarpone cream cheese

125g caster sugar

150ml double cream

250g strawberries, hulled, finely chopped, plus a few for decoration

Method

Preheat oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6 and grease a baking tray. Place the flour, cornflour, Stork or butter, caster sugar and vanilla essence into a food processor and blitz until a dough just forms. Turn out the mixture onto a floured surface and roll out thinly. Using a 7.5cm cutter cut out 12 shortbread biscuits and, using a palette knife (biscuits are quite fragile), carefully place on the baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes or until biscuits are just tinged golden brown. Leave to cool. Line a 20cm x 30cm swiss roll tin with a sheet of clingfilm so that it overlaps the sides. In a bowl gently blend the mascarpone with the caster sugar. In another bowl whip the double cream until it holds its shape. Fold the mascarpone and cream together then stir through the strawberries and pour into the swiss roll tin. Level the surface and leave to freeze. Remove the strawberry ice cream from the freezer and leave to soften for 15 minutes or so. Using the same size biscuit cutter cut out rounds of ice cream. Sandwich between two biscuits, dust with icing sugar and decorate with a strawberry.

Recipe from Stork.

For more in this series…