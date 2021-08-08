Sweet treats: Peanut and chocolate chip cookie dough bites recipe

These peanut and chocolate chip cookie dough bites are easy to make and great to keep your children from being bored during the holidays.

Peanuts with chocolate chips in cookie dough you say? Yes please!

This simple recipe makes eight tasty peanut and chocolate chip bites and is perfect for you to make with holidaying youngsters on a wet day to help keep them amused.

The only problem you will have is trying to stop them raiding the fridge for the bites before they have properly set.

You can take the nuts out or substitute them for another ingredient if you have allergy concerns.

Peanut and chocolate chip cookie dough bites

Makes 8

Ingredients

70g ground almonds

1 tbsp runny honey

1 tbsp peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

20g milk chocolate, chopped

Method

Place all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until you have a rubbly, dry-ish mixture that holds together nicely when pressed Roll the mixture into balls and chill on a baking sheet for a couple of hours When the balls are firm, roll again to make perfectly round and refrigerate in a storage container with a lid until ready to serve.

Recipe from Tala Kitchenware.

