Perth charity funds ME research with potential clues into long Covid

Perth-based charity ME Research UK has commissioned new medical research into ME and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) which could also have implications for those suffering from long Covid.

ME Research UK, along with The Gordon Parish Charitable Trust, has announced a £400,000 joint initiative to research the role of viruses in ME/CFS.

The research project is not only relevant to ME/CFS, but also to long Covid, with suggestions sufferers are exhibiting parallel symptoms.

The announcement follows news every Scot who has tested positive for the coronavirus will be invited to take part in a study into long Covid.

What is ME?

130,000 and 260,000 people have ME in the UK. It is characterised by a range of neurological symptoms, muscle pain with intense physical or mental exhaustion, relapses, and specific cognitive disabilities.

Women are more likely to be affected than men but ME/CFS affects all social groups and all ages, including children.

Many patients are unable to work full-time, and up to a quarter of ME patients are housebound or bedbound. he illness is often misunderstood and ill-researched.

Many of those affected by the illness report symptom onset after a viral infection.

Scientists have not yet identified what causes ME/CFS.

ME Research UK hope this latest research project will give insight into the role of viruses in ME/CFS and is inviting applications from researchers.

ME Research UK chair, Jonathan Davies said: “During our 21st anniversary year, ME Research UK is delighted to announce a further invitation for grant applications in ME research globally.

“This £400,000 research call is a significant step for the charity which has already funded £2.2m of research in nine countries and we pay tribute to generosity of individual supporters who have made this possible.

“We believe that only with first-class research will we understand, and eventually find a cure for, this devastating disease which affects so many of our families and friends.”

Perth-based ME Research UK is, in terms of project funded, the largest charitable supporter of biomedical research into the causes and consequences of ME/CFS outwith North America.

Since 2000, the charity has funded 56 projects and invested over £2.2m in research globally.