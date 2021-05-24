Health Secretary Humza Yousaf thanks NHS Tayside staff as he gets Covid-19 vaccine in Dundee

Humza Yousaf, Cabinet Secretary for Health, received his first Covid-19 vaccine this morning, thanks to NHS Tayside staff at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

His visit comes as NHS Tayside celebrates the delivery of 400,000 vaccine doses to the people of Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

It is his first public appearance since being appointed Health Secretary by the First Minister last week.

Speaking after receiving his first dose, Mr Yousaf said: “I am delighted to have received my first vaccination and would like to thank all the staff at NHS Tayside and throughout Scotland for all their efforts in ensuring the success of the roll-out.

“I was very pleased to be able to meet some of the local staff who have been involved in delivering the vaccination programme here in Dundee, and was particularly glad to be here on the day the programme in NHS Tayside reaches a total of 400,000 doses.

“With the April 02 variant currently circulating in parts of the UK, it continues to be vitally important that everyone takes the opportunity to get both doses of their vaccination when this is offered.

“The second dose offers greater and longer lasting protection, and should not be missed.

“We want everyone to come forward for a vaccine and we continue to work with community organisations to address any barriers people may experience to ensure that everyone is able to get an appointment.

“The vaccines we have are extremely safe and highly effective. Vaccination is absolutely crucial to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, and to help us on the path back to normality.

“Today is also the day the Scottish Government invites 18-29 year olds to self-register for the COVID-19 vaccine by going online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or calling 0800 030 8013 before Friday 4 June to get their vaccine appointment details sent to them by email or text.

“Those who don’t register in this way will still be sent their appointment details by letter.”

Milestone 400,000 doses

Mr. Yousaf’s visit to Dundee marks a key milestone: as of today, NHS Tayside has delivered 400,000 coronavirus vaccines to local people across the local area.

NHS Tayside Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Director Lynne Hamilton said, “It’s fantastic to have reached this milestone of 400,000 vaccinations.

“Our vaccination teams have put in a huge effort to reach this stage and we are so grateful to everyone from NHS Tayside, the health and social care partnerships, our GP colleagues, local authority partners and community volunteers who have played a part in this.

“We were delighted to welcome Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf, to our vaccination centre today as we mark 400,000 jabs in Tayside.

“Invitations are now being sent out for those in the 30-39 age group and our message to everyone remains simple: when you are invited for your vaccine please take up the offer and keep following the FACTS guidance even if you have had the vaccination or not.

“So, please everyone roll up your sleeves and stick with it Tayside.”