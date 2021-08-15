Can I walk my dog if I’m self-isolating? Plus 6 top tips for keeping your pet happy at home

More than half of UK dog owners are unsure of Covid self-isolation rules when it comes to walkies for their dog, says new research.

A whopping 6 million dogs in the UK, half of our four-legged friends, have been affected by the pandemic, isolating with their owners.

But two fifths of owners (39%) are unclear whether they’re allowed to walk their dog if Covid or self-isolation strikes. A third (31%) don’t know if others should walk their dog.

Here, expert dog trainer Anthony Clarke tackles dog-lovers’ top worries.

Anthony says: “It can be a worrying time if you are told to self-isolate and don’t have friends, family or neighbours to rely on to help care for your dog.”

Scottish Government advice if you’re self-isolating or at increased medical risk, is you should not walk your dog outside.

You can ask someone outside your household to walk your dog for you.

Are there exercises I can do with my dog at home?

Yes. Teaching basic recall: sit and stay, lie down and stand, hide and seek, hunt and search for food or toys, sending your dog around an object, fetch and retrieve, for example.

What if I don’t have a garden?

Try in-house wellbeing activities and basic tricks like give a paw, spin left and right, weave between your legs.

You can also use multiple rooms to add variety teaching the dog activities like closing a door, retrieving the TV remote or your slippers!

My dog is barking more, what can I do?

Give the dog more mental stimulation. Training will help mentally but physical activities will also tire your dog out.

Teaching them how to relax when in the house is vital. With people being at home more, the dog may become more needy. So a safe place like a crate, room or area they see as their own may help them to become calmer.

How do I know if my dog is bored?

Behaviour like trying to gain your attention, becoming destructive, not settling, barking, whining, chewing, becoming agitated, irritating and not wanting to leave you alone.

How can I help my dog with separation anxiety?

While you’re still at home rehearse having the dog in a different room or area so they have time away from you.

Then move on to leaving the dog when you go out for short periods of time, and gradually build up the duration again.

Even leaving your dog in the kitchen while you go upstairs to take a shower is a good rehearsal exercise.

How can I tell if my dog has had too much activity? Or too little?

Professionals recommend each month of a pup’s life should equate to 5 minutes of exercise a day.

Each dog will be able to handle different degrees of exercise.

Signs to look out for that could indicate they’re tired is the dog may become lethargic, start to avoid interaction with you or get distracted and wander off.

They could also show more obvious behaviours such as refusing to walk or not wanting to leave the position they’re in.