Covid Scotland: What other rules change as a result of self-isolation period being reduced?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made changes to self-isolation for those positive with Covid, bringing the rules in Scotland in line with the rest of the UK.

But what are the new self-isolation rules? What are the new rules on PCR and lateral flow testing – and for children going back to school?

And how does your vaccine status affect what you need to do?

We’re answering all your questions about the new Covid rules and guidelines.

What are the new self-isolation rules?

Positive cases will still be advised to isolate for the full 10 days. However, they can now end self-isolation after seven days if they have no symptoms and return two negative lateral flow tests.

The first test must be taken no earlier than six days after testing positive. The other must be at least 24 hours after that.

Household and close contacts will no longer have to isolate, as long as they take a lateral flow test every day for seven days.

However, this only applies to those who are fully vaccinated. This means, in the context of self-isolation, those with a first, second and booster dose, as well as anyone under the age of 18 years and four months.

Any household or close contacts older than 18 years and four months who haven’t had the three Covid vaccine doses will still need to self-isolate for the full 10 days.

What are the new testing rules?

Previously, if you developed Covid symptoms, had a positive lateral flow test or were identified as a household or close contact, you were advised to get a PCR test immediately and isolate until getting the result.

People who have Covid symptoms should still seek a PCR test as soon as their symptoms begin.

However, new advice on this was also issued by Nicola Sturgeon today.

Now, if you have no symptoms and test positive on a lateral flow, you should assume you are positive.

You no longer need to confirm this with a PCR test.

In this situation, you should begin your self-isolation immediately. Make sure you register your positive result online so you can be contacted by Test and Protect.

What are the rules for children?

The First Minister is urging school pupils to take lateral flow tests the night before or morning of returning to school for the new term.

Pupils are advised to test at least twice weekly. They should also test before meeting up with other households outside of school too.

Anyone under the age of 18 years and four months, identified as a household or close contact of a positive case, no longer needs to self-isolate as long as their tests remain negative.

Have travel rules changed?

Nicola Sturgeon advised the four UK governments would meet later on January 5 to discuss potential changes to travel rules.

She said parliament would be updated on any changes as soon as possible.