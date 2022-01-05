Covid Scotland: What other rules change as a result of self-isolation period being reduced?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: What other rules change as a result of self-isolation period being reduced?

By Saskia Harper
January 5 2022, 3.57pm Updated: January 5 2022, 4.30pm
Post Thumbnail

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made changes to self-isolation for those positive with Covid, bringing the rules in Scotland in line with the rest of the UK.

But what are the new self-isolation rules? What are the new rules on PCR and lateral flow testing – and for children going back to school?

And how does your vaccine status affect what you need to do?

We’re answering all your questions about the new Covid rules and guidelines.

What are the new self-isolation rules?

Positive cases will still be advised to isolate for the full 10 days. However, they can now end self-isolation after seven days if they have no symptoms and return two negative lateral flow tests.

The first test must be taken no earlier than six days after testing positive. The other must be at least 24 hours after that.

Rules on isolation have changed.

Household and close contacts will no longer have to isolate, as long as they take a lateral flow test every day for seven days.

However, this only applies to those who are fully vaccinated. This means, in the context of self-isolation, those with a first, second and booster dose, as well as anyone under the age of 18 years and four months.

Any household or close contacts older than 18 years and four months who haven’t had the three Covid vaccine doses will still need to self-isolate for the full 10 days.

What are the new testing rules?

Previously, if you developed Covid symptoms, had a positive lateral flow test or were identified as a household or close contact, you were advised to get a PCR test immediately and isolate until getting the result.

People who have Covid symptoms should still seek a PCR test as soon as their symptoms begin.

However, new advice on this was also issued by Nicola Sturgeon today.

If you have symptoms you should get a PCR test immediately.

Now, if you have no symptoms and test positive on a lateral flow, you should assume you are positive.

You no longer need to confirm this with a PCR test.

In this situation, you should begin your self-isolation immediately. Make sure you register your positive result online so you can be contacted by Test and Protect.

What are the rules for children?

The First Minister is urging school pupils to take lateral flow tests the night before or morning of returning to school for the new term.

Pupils are advised to test at least twice weekly. They should also test before meeting up with other households outside of school too.

lateral flow test uptake in schools low

Anyone under the age of 18 years and four months, identified as a household or close contact of a positive case, no longer needs to self-isolate as long as their tests remain negative.

Have travel rules changed?

Nicola Sturgeon advised the four UK governments would meet later on January 5 to discuss potential changes to travel rules.

She said parliament would be updated on any changes as soon as possible.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier