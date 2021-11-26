Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: What do we know about the new variant Omicron and will our vaccines work against it?

By Cara Forrester
November 26 2021, 12.45pm Updated: November 26 2021, 7.46pm

The emergence of a new Covid variant has led to travel restrictions and quarantines.

But what do we know about the new variant, known as B.1.1.529 – or Omicron – which was previously expected to be called Nu.

And how worried should we be about this new mutation?

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

More details are emerging all the time.

Secretary of State Sajid Javid told parliament this morning that there are no detected UK cases – although it is a ‘fast moving situation with a high degree of uncertainty’.

This variant is of huge international concern.

Sajid Javid

He says the variant is ‘of huge international concern’ and that the World Health Organisation is holding a meeting today to discuss it.

The variant was thought to have emerged in Botswana and scientists first became aware of it on November 23.

Worldwide there are less than 100 cases currently.

So why are scientists worried?

Many experts have raised concern at how quickly this variant has spread and how heavily mutated it is.

It’s early days, but Tulio de Oliveira, Director of Centre for Epidemic Response & innovation, South Africa, says B.1.1.529 spread quickly.

In fact, in two weeks it now dominates all infections in South Africa.

Will our vaccines work against Omicron?

Vaccine manufacturers were confident jags would give protection against previous mutations.

However, it is possible that vaccines will be less effective at protecting against variants that did not exist when the jags were first created

A Scottish Government spokesperson says: “We do not know at this stage what, if any, impact the new variant will have on the effectiveness of vaccines.

“However, it is vital those who are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccination continue to come forward.”

It’s reported senior figures in South Africa’s Covid-19 committee say weeks of tests will need to be run before understanding the threat Omicron poses to vaccine efficacy.

What are the precautions?

UK Secretary of State Sajid Javid says travel restrictions are in place. Six African countries have been added to the red travel list.

All travellers returning to Scotland from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana will be required to self-isolate and take two PCR tests from noon today, regardless of their vaccination status.

Are new variants common?

Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, new variants of the virus have emerged – some with different symptoms and others with varying degrees of risk.

A report by The Financial Times says more than 1,500 recognised lineages of the Sars-Cov-2 virus have emerged since the pandemic began.

It is normal for a virus to mutate over time as it spreads through the population.

Sometimes these come to nothing and die off. And experts believe global vaccination has gone some way to slowing new mutations.