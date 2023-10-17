My Health Journey: How a near fatal epileptic seizure helped a Fife writer to pen his first novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing
Health & Wellbeing

My Health Journey: How a near fatal epileptic seizure helped a Fife writer to pen his first novel

Clarke Geddes suffered two seizures and slipped into coma but ended up writing his first book 'Sophomore Songs' while he recovered. Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
An epilepsy diagnosis inspired a Fife writer to publish his first book.
An epilepsy diagnosis inspired a Fife writer to publish his first book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A near death experience and an epilepsy diagnosis inspired a Fife writer to put pen to paper and publish his debut novel.

Clarke Geddes, 38, from St Andrews, suffered two seizures and was in hospital for around three weeks after his mum found him unconscious at his home in February 2021.

Scans and tests revealed the former music journalist had epilepsy. Although this was a shock, Clarke said the diagnosis ultimately inspired him to overhaul his rock ‘n roll lifestyle – adopting a healthier diet and cutting out alcohol.

But it was also the creative catalyst he needed to realise his dream of becoming a published author.

When did Clarke have his seizures?

Clarke, who was living in Cupar at the time, had his seizures in February 2021, just a few weeks apart.

Fife writer Clarke Geddes had his seizures in February 2021
Fife writer Clarke Geddes had his seizures in February 2021. Image: Clarke Geddes.

He said: “The first time it happened I had an episode in the high street in Cupar.

“I had a small seizure. I collapsed and someone put me into their car and took me home.

“On the second occasion I was found unconscious at home and it was my mum who found me.

“I don’t remember what happened I just remember waking up in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee a few days later.

“When I woke up I was moved to Cameron Hospital and got home after ten days.”

Clarke, who works as a nursing auxiliary in St Andrews health centre, said he had brain scans and various other tests to try and figure out the cause of the seizure.

“It was pretty serious as I had a bleed on the brain so if I hadn’t got to hospital and been treated I might not be here.

“The results of the tests showed that I had epilepsy and I was put on medication. I haven’t had a seizure since then.”

Epilepsy is a condition that affects the brain and is defined by repeated seizures.

The condition affects more than 600,000 people in the UK. It can start at any age, but usually starts either in childhood or in people over 60.

Clarke said he remembers feeling shocked at being told he had epilepsy but says the rest of the experience is “pretty blurred” as he was on a lot of medication.

Time in hospital inspired first book

It was while he was recovering in Cameron Hospital, in Windygates, that Clarke had the idea to write a novel that became his first fiction book called ‘Sophomore Songs’.

But this isn’t the first time Clarke has put pen to paper.

Previously he wrote for Clash music magazine, based at the Dundee office, for several years from 2013 onwards.

Clarke has always been passionate about music, having spent his 20s drumming in bands on and off, touring around Europe.

Fife author Clarke Geddes, who performed in bands during his 20s, has always been passionate about music.
Fife author Clarke Geddes, who performed in bands during his 20s, has always been passionate about music. Image: Clarke Geddes.

He has also spent some time living in Berlin.

“I had so much time on my hands when I was in hospital and I missed writing so I just thought now is a good opportunity to try and write a book.” he said.

“It just then kind of snowballed as I had written so much by the time I got home.

“I wrote about half of it in hospital and managed to write it really quickly.”

The idea behind Clarke’s debut novel

‘Sophomore Songs’, which was published in the summer, is inspired by his love of music and the books Clarke read growing up.

Clarke Geddes, who lives in Fife, published his debut novel in June.
Clarke Geddes, who lives in Fife, published his debut novel in June. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It tells the story of musicians Nick and Dom as they seek peace on a remote Scottish island after years of touring and debauchery – and end up finding chaos instead.

“I knew the book would be something music-related and I was inspired by the books I used to read when I was younger,” he said.

“It is inspired by John Niven and some of his books as well as music magazines.

“I used to buy NME religiously since I was about 12 years old and that’s where my obsession with music started.

“The music industry is filled with weird and wonderful characters, which I have portrayed in my book.

“The character’s Nick and Dom form a band.

“And while it doesn’t have a particular name, their album is called ‘Sophomore Songs’ which is where the name of the book comes from.”

Clarke said he is really pleased his first book, published by The Conrad Press, is now available to buy.

He says he might repeat the experience: “I am delighted my first book is now published and I would love to do another one.

“I found writing it to be quite therapeutic.”

Epilepsy diagnosis was a wake up call

Clarke’s time in hospital and epilepsy diagnosis proved to be a wake up call for the first-time author.

“It made me decide that I had to change my lifestyle,” he explained.

“It was like a switch went off and after the time I spent in hospital, it made me realise I would not get another opportunity like this to change my life.”

Clarke has changed his eating habits and is now more active than he used to be.

“I walk a lot now locally, go swimming and eat healthier. I make sure I have a lot of fruit and vegetables as well as eating nuts, avocado and vitamin b,” he said.

“As a result my body shape has changed – I have lost around two stone in weight.”

Giving up alcohol

Clarke revealed that he has also quit drinking alcohol.

“I haven’t drank any alcohol now for two years,” he said.

“When I was touring in bands I was drinking a lot and wasn’t living the most healthy lifestyle.

“I think my seizures were probably linked to that lifestyle.

“Since I have stopped drinking alcohol I definitely feel a lot better.

“I have changed my eating habits, eating more fresh food and I have become more active. As a result I have more energy now.”

‘Seizures made me realise how precious life is’

Clarke said: “Doctors told my family I had a bleed on the brain but luckily I didn’t need any surgery.

Clarke has completely changed his lifestyle following his seizures and epilepsy diagnosis.
Clarke has completely changed his lifestyle following his seizures and epilepsy diagnosis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was helped by medication and through taking that my epilepsy is now under control and I haven’t had a seizure since that last one when I ended up in hospital.”

He added: “I had a bleed on the brain and doctors told me that had I continued with the lifestyle I was living it could have been life threatening.

“It was hearing this, as well as having the seizures, which made me realise how precious life is.

“I have been given another chance and I don’t want to waste it.”

 

 

 

