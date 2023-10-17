My Health Journey: How a near fatal epileptic seizure helped a Fife writer to pen his first novel

A near death experience and an epilepsy diagnosis inspired a Fife writer to put pen to paper and publish his debut novel.

Clarke Geddes, 38, from St Andrews, suffered two seizures and was in hospital for around three weeks after his mum found him unconscious at his home in February 2021.

Scans and tests revealed the former music journalist had epilepsy. Although this was a shock, Clarke said the diagnosis ultimately inspired him to overhaul his rock ‘n roll lifestyle – adopting a healthier diet and cutting out alcohol.

But it was also the creative catalyst he needed to realise his dream of becoming a published author.

When did Clarke have his seizures?

Clarke, who was living in Cupar at the time, had his seizures in February 2021, just a few weeks apart.

He said: “The first time it happened I had an episode in the high street in Cupar.

“I had a small seizure. I collapsed and someone put me into their car and took me home.

“On the second occasion I was found unconscious at home and it was my mum who found me.

“I don’t remember what happened I just remember waking up in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee a few days later.

“When I woke up I was moved to Cameron Hospital and got home after ten days.”

Clarke, who works as a nursing auxiliary in St Andrews health centre, said he had brain scans and various other tests to try and figure out the cause of the seizure.

“It was pretty serious as I had a bleed on the brain so if I hadn’t got to hospital and been treated I might not be here.

“The results of the tests showed that I had epilepsy and I was put on medication. I haven’t had a seizure since then.”

Epilepsy is a condition that affects the brain and is defined by repeated seizures.

The condition affects more than 600,000 people in the UK. It can start at any age, but usually starts either in childhood or in people over 60.

Clarke said he remembers feeling shocked at being told he had epilepsy but says the rest of the experience is “pretty blurred” as he was on a lot of medication.

Time in hospital inspired first book

It was while he was recovering in Cameron Hospital, in Windygates, that Clarke had the idea to write a novel that became his first fiction book called ‘Sophomore Songs’.

But this isn’t the first time Clarke has put pen to paper.

Previously he wrote for Clash music magazine, based at the Dundee office, for several years from 2013 onwards.

Clarke has always been passionate about music, having spent his 20s drumming in bands on and off, touring around Europe.

He has also spent some time living in Berlin.

“I had so much time on my hands when I was in hospital and I missed writing so I just thought now is a good opportunity to try and write a book.” he said.

“It just then kind of snowballed as I had written so much by the time I got home.

“I wrote about half of it in hospital and managed to write it really quickly.”

The idea behind Clarke’s debut novel

‘Sophomore Songs’, which was published in the summer, is inspired by his love of music and the books Clarke read growing up.

It tells the story of musicians Nick and Dom as they seek peace on a remote Scottish island after years of touring and debauchery – and end up finding chaos instead.

“I knew the book would be something music-related and I was inspired by the books I used to read when I was younger,” he said.

“It is inspired by John Niven and some of his books as well as music magazines.

“I used to buy NME religiously since I was about 12 years old and that’s where my obsession with music started.

“The music industry is filled with weird and wonderful characters, which I have portrayed in my book.

“The character’s Nick and Dom form a band.

“And while it doesn’t have a particular name, their album is called ‘Sophomore Songs’ which is where the name of the book comes from.”

Clarke said he is really pleased his first book, published by The Conrad Press, is now available to buy.

He says he might repeat the experience: “I am delighted my first book is now published and I would love to do another one.

“I found writing it to be quite therapeutic.”

Epilepsy diagnosis was a wake up call

Clarke’s time in hospital and epilepsy diagnosis proved to be a wake up call for the first-time author.

“It made me decide that I had to change my lifestyle,” he explained.

“It was like a switch went off and after the time I spent in hospital, it made me realise I would not get another opportunity like this to change my life.”

Clarke has changed his eating habits and is now more active than he used to be.

“I walk a lot now locally, go swimming and eat healthier. I make sure I have a lot of fruit and vegetables as well as eating nuts, avocado and vitamin b,” he said.

“As a result my body shape has changed – I have lost around two stone in weight.”

Giving up alcohol

Clarke revealed that he has also quit drinking alcohol.

“I haven’t drank any alcohol now for two years,” he said.

“When I was touring in bands I was drinking a lot and wasn’t living the most healthy lifestyle.

“I think my seizures were probably linked to that lifestyle.

“Since I have stopped drinking alcohol I definitely feel a lot better.

“I have changed my eating habits, eating more fresh food and I have become more active. As a result I have more energy now.”

‘Seizures made me realise how precious life is’

Clarke said: “Doctors told my family I had a bleed on the brain but luckily I didn’t need any surgery.

“It was helped by medication and through taking that my epilepsy is now under control and I haven’t had a seizure since that last one when I ended up in hospital.”

He added: “I had a bleed on the brain and doctors told me that had I continued with the lifestyle I was living it could have been life threatening.

“It was hearing this, as well as having the seizures, which made me realise how precious life is.

“I have been given another chance and I don’t want to waste it.”