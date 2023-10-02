Meet the 82-year-old legendary Forfarshire cricket player determined to keep playing despite terminal illness

On Saturday Forfarshire’s legendary wicketkeeper Alec Steele played his last cricket game of the season which marks an incredible milestone he once only dreamed of achieving.

It is remarkable given the fact that the 82-year-old from Dundee has a terminal illness and had only hoped to be able to manage one last game of cricket last Spring.

But since then he hasn’t stopped and this season alone he has played 16 games!

Alec has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

And as a result, he can now only play cricket by wearing an oxygen tank strapped to his back.

“I really wanted to play one last game of cricket before I packed everything up,” he explained.

“I worked extremely hard to get everything sorted out.”

This included using lead weights attached to his legs and he also had stairs to climb up and down.

“Anything that causes your legs and body to move, I did it.

“Eventually after six months it was time for the new cricket season to begin and I had a game at St Andrews.

“It was honestly one of the most wonderful experiences I have ever had.”

Finishing the cricket season on a high

On Saturday Alec finished the season on a high as his team (Alec Steele’s 11) secured a resounding win against Bob McFarlane’s team in the charity match at Rossie Priory Cricket Club in Perthshire – which he was thoroughly delighted with.

Scores were: Alec Steele’s 11 -142-4 and Rossie Priory 99-8. Alec’s team won by 43 runs with the wicketkeeper named ‘Man of the Match’.

The game was held to coincide with a special fundraising dinner at the Inchture Hotel on Saturday night where Alec was guest of honour.

The dinner was held to raise money for a cause close to his heart – the charity, Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

When was Alec diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis?

In August 2020, Alec had just had two cataract operations on his eyes.

And he was heading along to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to give the surgeon a report.

“I had been feeling breathless for a while before.

“But when I had to climb a flight of stairs at Ninewells, it was a bit too much for the system and I collapsed,” he recalled.

“I was taken to A&E and admitted to the hospital where I stayed for over a week.

“At the hospital they did a number of tests, including MRI scans, to see the composition of the lungs.

“From that, they were able to confirm I had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.”

What was Alec’s reaction to diagnosis?

Alec said finding out his condition was terminal came as a shock.

“It was almost like a bombshell in a way.

“When something like this happens it rocks you to the core and makes you take stock of everything – everything you’ve done, everything you still want to do and how much time you have to do it.

“You learn what’s really important in life.”

Alec’s love for cricket kept him going

Alec said the first few months after his diagnosis were the most difficult.

He had lost 80% of his lung function which left him with a restricted amount of just 20% – this is why he now needs oxygen to help support his body.

“The first six months was the worst time because I didn’t know what was happening,” he said.

“I didn’t know how I was going to be affected and how the oxygen was going to help.

“But I realised the most important thing was to not give up.”

And one of things which kept the retired architect going was his love for cricket.

Alec has been playing the sport since the age of five and he wasn’t ready to hang up his whites just yet.

What Alec wanted more than anything was to be able to play one last game.

Passion for cricket fuelled Alec’s recovery

The great-grandad knew he would have to build up the strength in his arms and legs to make his dream a reality.

So while he was attending the palliative care unit at Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee, he told the staff about what he wanted to achieve.

“They were absolutely wonderful. I went along there and I got physiotherapy because I really wanted to have one last game of cricket before I packed everything up.

“I worked extremely hard and used lots of weights which were strapped onto my legs and I had to do all different kinds of movement.”

The day Alec realised his dream

In April 2022, when the new cricket season began, Alec realised his dream.

Playing with the Forty Club Scotland District against the St Andrews Ladies, he had the privilege of once again walking over the boundary rope to go onto the cricket pitch.

“When I found I could actually catch the ball it was almost like being reborn again.

“As I began I was so enthusiastic.

“It was honestly one of the most wonderful experiences I have ever had.

“But I had to be careful because playing cricket now really taxes me quite severely.

“It takes about three to four days to recover afterwards.

“But I tell you, the third day goes by and I’m absolutely desperate to get another game in!”

Exercise is good for body and mind

Incredibly, after that first bit of wicket-keeping under his belt, Alec has gone on to play cricket numerous times.

He continued: “The very first game I played I could only manage 10 overs and then I had to come off the pitch.

“But latterly I have been playing 40 overs and I have managed 40 without any bother which is really, really good.

“I think having the exercise is so good for keeping my body in reasonable trim.

“It’s also beneficial from a mental point of view – you must keep going.”

Where did Alec’s passion for cricket come from?

Alec, who was born in Rhodesia (now known as Zimbabwe), said his father introduced him to the sport.

“My father was an absolute passionate cricketer. He just loved the game and passed this on to me.

“So when I was five I started playing a lot of cricket in the back garden – I have been playing ever since so it’s been 77 years.”

His family relocated to Dundee in 1954 as this was where his father is originally from and Alec continued playing cricket.

He embarked on an international career in cricket and played for Scotland until he was 42.

And, after giving that up to concentrate on his other career as an architect, he went on to play league cricket until he was 64 for Forfarshire Cricket Club.

Raising awareness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

As well as cricket, Alec is also passionate about raising awareness of his condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

To that end, he has set up a JustGiving page for the charity, Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He said: “I started finding out what was being done by the charity and I also found there is a lot of research being done into the disease now.

“I wanted to help raise money for that.

“A JustGiving page has been set up and we are getting on really well – it’s over £3,500 we have raised.

“I’ve been absolutely amazed at the generosity of people – it is absolutely wonderful.”

What do his family think of his passion for cricket?

Alec is married to Hazel and the couple have a son David, 54, who lives in Brisbane, Australia.

They also have a daughter, Catherine Morris, 51, who lives in Edinburgh.

He has five grandchildren – Fraser, Rachael, Andrew, Luke and Emily and one great-grandaughter called Isla.

When asked about what they think about him still playing cricket, Alec said: “I think they have given up trying to work me out.

“If cricket keeps grandpa happy then that’s perfectly ok!”

Alec added that Hazel is a big supporter and goes along with him to cricket games.

Any plans to give up playing cricket?

Alec has no plans to quit cricket just yet.

He said: “My first cricket season was in 1955 and I must confess I would absolutely love to have a game down at Forthill in 2025 because that gives a nice round figure from 1955 to 2025.

“I will maybe have a little rest after that.”

But while he might have plans to give up being a wicket keeper, Alec is determined to battle on despite having a terminal illness.

He added: “When I was diagnosed in 2020 I was told the longevity with it is about one to five years.

“But the one thing I am absolutely convinced about is when the Grim Reaper comes snooping about the place, he is going to have to go into overtime if he wants to get me.”