Finding fun and friendship at a dance class for Parkinson’s in Perth

How creative dance is helping locals like Tony Fleming who are living with Parkinson's disease Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
Julie leads the Dance for Parkinson's class
Julie Symmonds leads the Dance for Parkinson's class in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Every Monday retired dentist Tony Fleming and his wife Irene look forward to a dance class held in Perth Concert Hall.

The couple, who live in Scone, enjoy the session because it gets their week off to a positive start.

It also gives them a chance to socialise with others.

However, this particular dance class is unique because it caters solely for people who have Parkinson’s disease.

“It is fun and the exercise is good,” Tony explained.

“I also like meeting other people – the social side of it is perhaps the biggest thing for me.

Tony Fleming from Scone is one of the regular members of the Dance for Parkinson's class in Perth
Tony Fleming from Scone is one of the regular members of the Dance for Parkinson’s class in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I was never a fan of dancing before this, but I now look forward to coming to the class every Monday.”

When was Tony diagnosed with Parkinson’s?

Tony, 76, who has been attending the weekly classes regularly since they launched four years ago, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014.

Tony, who has Parkinson's, looks forward to the dance class in Perth Concert Hall every week
Tony, who has Parkinson’s, looks forward to the dance class in Perth Concert Hall every week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was very strange. My wife and I were very keen hillwalkers but at the end of one of the trips, I somehow started walking backwards,” he recalled.

“It’s hard to describe how I felt but my balance just wasn’t right.”

Tony was referred to Perth Royal Infirmary where he was monitored for a period of time but as difficulties with his mobility progressed, he was put on a dopamine-based medication.

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease was later confirmed.

Benefits of the Parkinson’s dance class

Irene, 65,  said one of the benefits of the class is that it makes the brain work with participants having to concentrate on the moves.

The Dance for Parkinson's class takes place in Perth Concert Hall.
The Dance for Parkinson’s class takes place in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“A normal exercise class isn’t really geared towards the individual problems that people with Parkinson’s have.

“While this class is specifically for people with the disease.”

Irene continued: “We have told others about the class and we would recommend it.

“People might think ‘I can’t dance’ but it’s more like creative movement than dancing.

“You can stay seated too – there are options available.”

The teachers as well as the participants get a lot of enjoyment from the Dance for Parkinson's class.
The teachers as well as the participants get a lot of enjoyment from the Dance for Parkinson’s class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Parkinson’s dance class ‘is a really good start to the week’

Irene added: “It’s a really good start to our week and we look forward to it. It gets us in a good frame of mind.”

The Dance for Parkinson’s workshops have been designed especially for those with Parkinson’s, and their families and carers.

Sessions focus on fluidity of movement, balance, coordination, expression, posture, and rhythm.

The class features live music, provided by musician Dave Macfarlane.

Usually there are around 12 people with Parkinson’s taking part, along with their partners or carers.

‘Breaking the isolation’

Julie Symmonds, certified dance teacher for Parkinson’s, leads the class.

Dance For Parkinson's teacher Julie Symmonds.
Dance For Parkinson’s teacher Julie Symmonds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She has been teaching it since the end of 2019.

She said: “I think the benefits for class members is just breaking the isolation.

“Just coming to a place that is safe with no judgement. Everything they do in this class is also their choice.

“They can come here and just enjoy being with other people in a similar situation to them.

“It also pushes people with Parkinson’s mentally because they are engaging their brain and their body to learn new skills.”

Julie added: “I think the members surprise themselves by doing movements they thought they wouldn’t be able to do.

“Sometimes the feet are even tapping before we have even started the dance!

“I get a lot out of these classes so it’s a two-way street because we are enjoying it and so are the members.”

Class helps with Parkinson’s symptoms

Niamh O’Loughlin has been teaching the Dance for Parkinson’s class for three years now.

Dance For Parkinson's teacher Niamh O'Loughlin demonstrates the moves
Dance For Parkinson’s teacher Niamh O’Loughlin demonstrates the moves. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It is so much fun to teach and the participants are very vocal telling me how valuable the class is to them.

“They also say what a difference it makes to their symptoms.”

She continued: “It is also a very social class – we always have a cup of tea at the end – so everyone becomes friends very quickly.

“We all have a good laugh, telling jokes and stories. I get a lot of enjoyment from it.”

Dance For Parkinson's teacher Niamh O'Loughlin.
Dance For Parkinson’s teacher Niamh O’Loughlin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Niamh added that there is space for anyone with Parkinson’s, their partners/carers who would like to join the weekly class, which is free of charge.

The current sessions run every Monday until December 6.

To book email: engagement@perththeatreandconcerthall.com

 

