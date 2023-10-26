St Mirren are new St Johnstone for recruitment success – that’s what Perth club are striving to get back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Mirren are new St Johnstone for recruitment success – that’s what Perth club are striving to get back

Steven MacLean is a big admirer of Stephen Robinson and his Paisley backroom team.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean and Stephen Robinson.
Steven MacLean and Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS.

St Mirren are the new St Johnstone in terms of their squad-building success over the last couple of seasons.

And Perth manager, Steven MacLean, suggested the recruitment model that Saturday’s opponents, third in the Premiership, have successfully established is the one Saints are striving to get back to.

“The big thing I think they have benefitted from this season has been continuity and you have to give them credit for that,” said MacLean.

“They had the bulk of their squad in place last season and just added a few to it to strengthen again over the summer.

“They got the work they needed done, done early and have had the benefits of that so far.

“As a club once you get to a stage where you have a settled squad and are only adding three or four in a summer, that’s where you want to be as a manager.

“That’s something St Johnstone had for a long time and you saw the benefits of it back then.

“Credit to St Mirren, they have got that continuity now and you can see the results.

“When you’re working with a squad where the vast majority of the players know the way you want to do things, it’s so much easier than teaching 10 or 11 in one go.

“They have planned very well.

“That’s the stage we want to get back to in future.”

‘Very good manager’

A trip to Paisley is now among the toughest in the league, with Stephen Robinson established as one of the most respected bosses in the country.

“Stephen is a very good manager and a good coach,” MacLean added.

“I have a lot of time for him – he knows the time of day and you can see how well he sets his teams up.

“He’s got Keith Lasley in there with him, who is a good guy.

“Their number two Diarmuid O’Carroll was also over in Bucharest with us in the summer on a coaching course, so I know they’re all good lads.”

Both sides are coming off two blank weekends for this fixture.

“I was quite pleased that the St Mirren game also went off,” MacLean admitted. “Because we haven’t played for a while and they will be the same as us now.

“I’m sure they would have been playing a few little games between themselves to keep ticking over.”

