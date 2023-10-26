146 objections to Crail Airfield tourism plans with hotel and 91 holiday units

Plans to transform Crail Airfield into a major holiday and tourist destination have provoked an angry reaction.

Almost 150 people have objected to the planning application by West Lothian-based Ground Developments Ltd.

The company wants to create a hotel, 91 holiday units, and a museum at the former military base in Fife’s East Neuk.

And a cinema, gym and events space are also proposed.

The applicants describe Crail Airfield as a nationally-significant but decaying historical asset.

And they say regenerating it will safeguard its long-term future.

However, local people have outlined a number of concerns.

Fears over increased traffic

Among the objectors are Crail Community Council and Crail Preservation Society.

Both organisations fear the impact the development many have on the village.

And they have also raised concerns about the future of listed buildings at the site.

They are now urging Fife Council to refuse the application outright.

One issue relates to the narrow road leading to the airfield and the amount of extra traffic the attraction will generate.

The community council says a great many comments have been received about access and transportation.

And Dennis Gowans of the Preservations Society adds: “With no new access route all additional traffic will have to go through Denburn Narrows, which is already hazardous to all road users.”

And they say the situation could worsen with an area in the north of the village earmarked for a potential housing development.

Entire Crail Airfield site is listed

Meanwhile, the community council has also questioned how the use of holiday accommodation will be policed.

“What’s to stop plot owners from applying to change the use in the future to full residential use?” they said.

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain and the whole site has been listed.

The Royal Navy commissioned it in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

However, the military moved out 62 years ago.