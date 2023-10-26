146 objections to Crail Airfield tourism plans with hotel and 91 holiday units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

146 objections to Crail Airfield tourism plans with hotel and 91 holiday units

Many local people fear narrow roads will not cope with the potential increase in traffic.

By Claire Warrender
Crail Airfield plans include an open-air museum.
Crail Airfield plans include an open-air museum. Image: Ground Developments Ltd.

Plans to transform Crail Airfield into a major holiday and tourist destination have provoked an angry reaction.

Almost 150 people have objected to the planning application by West Lothian-based Ground Developments Ltd.

The company wants to create a hotel, 91 holiday units, and a museum at the former military base in Fife’s East Neuk.

Crail Airfield could be transformed if plans are approved.
Crail Airfield could be transformed if plans are approved. Image: Ground Developments Lts.

And a cinema, gym and events space are also proposed.

The applicants describe Crail Airfield as a nationally-significant but decaying historical asset.

And they say regenerating it will safeguard its long-term future.

However, local people have outlined a number of concerns.

Fears over increased traffic

Among the objectors are Crail Community Council and Crail Preservation Society.

Both organisations fear the impact the development many have on the village.

And they have also raised concerns about the future of listed buildings at the site.

One of the former Crail Airfield buildings
One of the former Crail Airfield buildings. Image: Kim Cessford.

They are now urging Fife Council to refuse the application outright.

One issue relates to the narrow road leading to the airfield and the amount of extra traffic the attraction will generate.

The community council says a great many comments have been received about access and transportation.

And Dennis Gowans of the Preservations Society adds: “With no new access route all additional traffic will have to go through Denburn Narrows, which is already hazardous to all road users.”

And they say the situation could worsen with an area in the north of the village earmarked for a potential housing development.

Entire Crail Airfield site is listed

Meanwhile, the community council has also questioned how the use of holiday accommodation will be policed.

“What’s to stop plot owners from applying to change the use in the future to full residential use?” they said.

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain and the whole site has been listed.

The Royal Navy commissioned it in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War.

However, the military moved out 62 years ago.

More from Fife

A section of Leven sea wall has collapsed
Stay away warning as part of Leven sea wall collapses
Main Street, Thornton. Image: Google Street View
Man taken to hospital after car crashes into wall and parked car in Fife
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
Elie fireworks are cancelled.
East Neuk fireworks display cancelled amid crowd size fears
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
The A92 is shut due to flooding. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A92 shut in north-east Fife due to severe flooding as other roads hit across…
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
Largo Cemetery in Fife.
Fife Council to claim back un-used burial lairs and stop pre-sales as cemeteries fill…
Cardenden resident Chris King surveys the damage caused by the flood water to his property in August 2020.
Funding finally in place to replace inadequate Fife bridge three years on from major…

Conversation