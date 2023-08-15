St Johnstone need to modernise their recruitment structure for the long-term, says Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone need to modernise their recruitment structure for the long-term, says Steven MacLean

.A better 'structure' needs put in place at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.

Modernising the recruitment structure at McDiarmid Park will be key to the long-term success of St Johnstone, according to manager Steven MacLean.

The Perth boss has got plenty on his plate trying to assemble a competitive Premiership squad by the time this transfer window closes.

But, like a good snooker player, Saints need to have an eye on several shots in front.

“Moving forward we have spoken about trying to get a structure in place and trying to improve,” said MacLean.

“We know we’ve sort of been behind the game anyway this year.

“We probably thought our injuries would be back sooner so we’ve had to do more than we thought.

“That’s had a knock-on effect.

Four of St Johnstone's injured players - Callum Booth, Chris Kane, Cammy MacPherson and James Brown.
Four of St Johnstone's injured players – Callum Booth, Chris Kane, Cammy MacPherson and James Brown. Image: SNS.

“So it’s important when the transfer window closes we’ve got a plan in place and structure to know what we’re going to do moving forward.

“That we target players earlier and we keep analysing our squad and how we need to replace and who need to replace.

“And who’s doing well, who needs extended. It’s something we’re always talking about to improve and we need to look at doing that.”

Winger frustration

Meanwhile, MacLean has snapped up Burnley winger Dara Costelloe on a season-long loan.

He added: “I’m clear with what we need and what I want, the positions I need to fill and the types I need to bring in.

“I do have a long-term plan of where we want the squad to be but it is going to take time.

“It’s not where we want it to be right now but hopefully we’ll get there.”

