St Johnstone need to modernise their recruitment structure for the long-term, says Steven MacLean

Modernising the recruitment structure at McDiarmid Park will be key to the long-term success of St Johnstone, according to manager Steven MacLean.

The Perth boss has got plenty on his plate trying to assemble a competitive Premiership squad by the time this transfer window closes.

But, like a good snooker player, Saints need to have an eye on several shots in front.

“Moving forward we have spoken about trying to get a structure in place and trying to improve,” said MacLean.

“We know we’ve sort of been behind the game anyway this year.

“We probably thought our injuries would be back sooner so we’ve had to do more than we thought.

“That’s had a knock-on effect.

“So it’s important when the transfer window closes we’ve got a plan in place and structure to know what we’re going to do moving forward.

“That we target players earlier and we keep analysing our squad and how we need to replace and who need to replace.

“And who’s doing well, who needs extended. It’s something we’re always talking about to improve and we need to look at doing that.”

Winger frustration

Meanwhile, MacLean has snapped up Burnley winger Dara Costelloe on a season-long loan.

He added: “I’m clear with what we need and what I want, the positions I need to fill and the types I need to bring in.

“I do have a long-term plan of where we want the squad to be but it is going to take time.

“It’s not where we want it to be right now but hopefully we’ll get there.”