Dunfermline boss explains the value of signing from Rangers and Celtic academies

James McPake is aware of the benefits of bringing in players who have come through academies at the likes of Rangers and Celtic.

But he stresses that there is also value in coming through the likes of the Dundee clubs – or indeed through Dunfermline’s recently reinstated academy.

Since he took over last summer, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler have joined from Celtic and Rangers respectively, initially on loan before both signed permanently.

Ben Summers last week became the latest to join from either side of the Old Firm, again on loan, linking up with his former Celtic B team-mate Otoo and making his debut as a substitute versus Dundee United.

Summers showed promise in that cameo on Saturday, but McPake also pointed to the likes of Sam Fisher and Chris Mochrie who came through the ranks at Dundee and Dundee United respectively and were part of the Pars’ recent title win.

Rangers and Celtic ‘demands’

“You know with these players, and particularly the ones who have been in and around the first team,” said McPake.

“Whether that’s just training, like Kane was at times with Rangers – then the demands that are put on them by first-team players and staff you hope they come into you that they don’t ‘go under’.

“Ewan had trained [with the Celtic first team] but was probably the one who hadn’t had as much exposure as the others.

“But I knew Ewan for years when he was young and physically he was a first-team player.

“At Dundee, we brought a lot of youngsters through there as well and I’m still delighted to see how well they’re doing, particularly Lyall Cameron who scored on the opening weekend.

“It’s not something we go looking for, that’s for sure. We’re not trying to build ourselves on bringing these young players through.

“It is a good one and you can get a lot of use out of players from an academy background – and we all know Celtic and Rangers are the best academies with the best players.

“But, again, Chris Mochrie and Sam Fisher are prime examples of other clubs having that as well.

Dunfermline’s exciting crop of young players

“I have to stress, it’s not something we look at and say, ‘we need to get young ones in from different clubs’, because Andrew Tod has shown exactly what’s happening at our club as well,” added McPake.

“You can add Paul Allan, Lewis McCann and Matty Todd into that, and we’re trying to polish them up as well.”

The Pars boss also revealed that latest signing Summers was on his radar last year but Celtic decided against a move.

“It was difficult being in League One,” added McPake. “Celtic wanted to keep Ben last summer, but I don’t think it’s something they would have looked at for the level they see Ben at.

“But now we’re in the Championship and we’ve managed to get him in.”