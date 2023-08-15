Dunfermline boss explains the value of signing from Rangers and Celtic academies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss explains the value of signing from Rangers and Celtic academies

James McPake has used the domestic loan market to great effect so far.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's Ewan Otoo, Ben Summers and Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Images: SNS.
James McPake is aware of the benefits of bringing in players who have come through academies at the likes of Rangers and Celtic.

But he stresses that there is also value in coming through the likes of the Dundee clubs – or indeed through Dunfermline’s recently reinstated academy.

Since he took over last summer, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler have joined from Celtic and Rangers respectively, initially on loan before both signed permanently.

Ben Summers last week became the latest to join from either side of the Old Firm, again on loan, linking up with his former Celtic B team-mate Otoo and making his debut as a substitute versus Dundee United.

James McPake with his latest signing Ben Summers, who joined on loan from Celtic. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Summers showed promise in that cameo on Saturday, but McPake also pointed to the likes of Sam Fisher and Chris Mochrie who came through the ranks at Dundee and Dundee United respectively and were part of the Pars’ recent title win.

Rangers and Celtic ‘demands’

“You know with these players, and particularly the ones who have been in and around the first team,” said McPake.

“Whether that’s just training, like Kane was at times with Rangers – then the demands that are put on them by first-team players and staff you hope they come into you that they don’t ‘go under’.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler – who joined Dunfermline from Rangers – is currently out with an injury. Image: SNS.

“Ewan had trained [with the Celtic first team] but was probably the one who hadn’t had as much exposure as the others.

“But I knew Ewan for years when he was young and physically he was a first-team player.

“At Dundee, we brought a lot of youngsters through there as well and I’m still delighted to see how well they’re doing, particularly Lyall Cameron who scored on the opening weekend.

Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1 against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It’s not something we go looking for, that’s for sure. We’re not trying to build ourselves on bringing these young players through.

“It is a good one and you can get a lot of use out of players from an academy background – and we all know Celtic and Rangers are the best academies with the best players.

“But, again, Chris Mochrie and Sam Fisher are prime examples of other clubs having that as well.

Dunfermline’s exciting crop of young players

“I have to stress, it’s not something we look at and say, ‘we need to get young ones in from different clubs’, because Andrew Tod has shown exactly what’s happening at our club as well,” added McPake.

Andrew Tod came close to an equaliser for Dunfermline versus Kilmarnock. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“You can add Paul Allan, Lewis McCann and Matty Todd into that, and we’re trying to polish them up as well.”

The Pars boss also revealed that latest signing Summers was on his radar last year but Celtic decided against a move.

“It was difficult being in League One,” added McPake. “Celtic wanted to keep Ben last summer, but I don’t think it’s something they would have looked at for the level they see Ben at.

Ben Summers has joined Dunfermline on loan from Celtic. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“But now we’re in the Championship and we’ve managed to get him in.”

