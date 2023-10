St Johnstone’s postponed Premiership clash with Motherwell has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 7.

It will be a busy month for the Perth club, with five fixtures now due to take place, two of them in midweek.

Three home games in a row – Kilmarnock, Motherwell and then Ross County – provides a big opportunity for Steven MacLean’s side to move up the table.

In fact, after Saturday’s trip to play St Mirren, six of Saints’ next eight matches will be at McDiarmid Park.