My Health Journey: After a lifetime of struggle, how Fife personal trainer Megan finally got on top of her endometriosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing
Health & Wellbeing

My Health Journey: After a lifetime of struggle, how Fife personal trainer Megan finally got on top of her endometriosis

The condition, which Megan Murrie has struggled with since she was a teenager, inspired her to launch a new health food business. Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
Fife personal trainer Megan reveals the tools she uses to manage her long-term condition, endometriosis.
Fife personal trainer Megan reveals the tools she uses to manage her long-term condition, endometriosis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson

As a teenager Megan Murrie’s monthly period brought agonising cramps and heavy bleeding that left her confined to her bed for days.

It was so bad she was forced to take time off school.

“I started my periods when I was 14 but it wasn’t until I was 16 that it got really bad, Megan, now 32, from Windygates, explained.

“The first two or three days were the worst. I would be in bed in absolute agony and I couldn’t go out the house because the bleeding was so heavy.

“As I got older it got progressively worse, it was awful.”

This was the beginning of a 15-year journey for the personal trainer in learning how to manage the painful symptoms of long-term health condition, endometriosis.

Personal trainer Megan has struggled with long-term health condition endometriosis since she was a teenager.
Personal trainer Megan has struggled with endometriosis since she was a teenager. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What is endometriosis?

The common condition, which affects 1 in 10 women, causes tissue similar to the lining of the womb to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

The symptoms can be debilitating and, for Megan, it took years to bring it under control.

Searching for help

Megan’s doctor gave her painkillers and she also tried taking contraceptive pills – but they didn’t give her much relief.

The exact cause of endometriosis is not known but it is sometimes believed to be genetic. In fact, it was Megan’s mum, who also suffered from the condition, who first suggested her daughter was referred to a gynaecologist.

“She knew the symptoms and knew it wasn’t just a normal period. My mum said to the doctor ‘this is definitely endometriosis and Megan has tried everything, can you just help her?'”

Diagnosed with endometriosis

Megan was taken in for keyhole surgery (laparoscopy) at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, when she was 18.

Megan Murrie underwent two surgeries for her endometriosis.
Megan Murrie underwent two surgeries for her endometriosis. Image: Megan Murrie.

The procedure, which can also be used to diagnose endometriosis, allows the surgeon to remove the rogue endometrial tissue.

Megan said: “Most of the cells I had were in my womb area, my ovaries and my bowel.”

Getting her life back on track

Afterwards Megan was put on a hormone treatment called Decapeptyl – an injection she was given every three months for a year.

It helps to reduce the symptoms of endometriosis and growth of the cells.

“I was very sore after the surgery but also relieved to find out I had endometriosis and that I wasn’t just making up the pain.”

Megan was able to have virtually three years pain-free after having the injection.

“I felt like I was able to get some of my life back.”

Becoming a personal trainer

Throughout her ordeal, Megan found that exercise played a key role in helping her condition.

It sparked her desire to become a personal trainer.

Megan became a personal trainer which helped her endometriosis.
Megan became a personal trainer which helped her endometriosis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

So at the age of 20 she formed her own company called MM Fitness Fife, later re-branding as Megan M.

“Exercising really helped with the inflammation in my body. My face, my joints and my stomach can all swell up so exercising really helped.

“But I found when I went from teaching two or three classes a week to seven or eight, it started to impact on my body.

“I had issues with endometriosis again because my body was pushed too much.”

Her fitness business became so successful that Megan’s sisters, Lyndsay, 30, and Kirsty Murrie, 28, also became involved to help her out.

Fife personal trainer Megan with her sister Lyndsay Murrie.
Fife personal trainer Megan with her sister Lyndsay Murrie. Image: Megan Murrie

The only downside was that it had an negative effect on her condition.

“I was in a lot of pain again and had to take time off work.”

A second surgery to help ease Megan’s pain

Megan decided to have another laparoscopy which she had done privately, at Spire Hospital in Edinburgh.

“The cells around my bowel were worse and there were also a lot of cells around my left ovary and in my womb,” she explained.

Unfortunately the treatment didn’t have the same lasting effects the second time round and the pain soon returned with a vengeance.

It was then Megan decided to take matters into her own hands. She spent hours researching endometriosis to see if she could find a way to heal herself naturally.

Megan experienced bloating as part of her endometriosis.
Megan experienced bloating as part of her endometriosis. Image: Megan Murrie

“I had tried everything, including different medications, and I was at my wits’ end with it,” she recalled.

“So I started working on changing my diet.

“I discovered my body couldn’t digest gluten, mostly bread and pasta, so I looked at alternatives like having rice and sweet potatoes instead.

“I had a milk intolerance too which made my endometriosis worse so I had coconut milk instead, which was better.”

Diet change helped Megan’s endometriosis

Megan’s diet was always healthy but she found making it stricter helped to reduce her pain.

Developing her own meals inspired her to create her own granola made from natural ingredients.

And last year, she founded a healthy food business called Bare Baked.

Megan made changes to her diet and created  her own Bare Baked granola
Megan made changes to her diet and created  her own Bare Baked granola. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She first sold her granola online before approaching the Buffalo Farm in Kirkcaldy which agreed to stock her product. The business took off and Megan’s Bare Baked range now sells in 30 outlets across the UK.

She said: “My granola has helped other women with endometriosis.

“It also helps people with bowel problems, allergies or gluten intolerances.”

She added: “There are so many people with health conditions I am now helping when I really only set out to help those like me with endometriosis – it’s amazing.”

How yoga has helped Megan’s symptoms

In 2022 Megan became a qualified yoga teacher as she found the practice also helps ease her symptoms.

“I started yoga which really helped to ease my stress as this can play a huge factor in my flare-ups.

“Yoga also helped me to manage any pain I was having.

Fife personal trainer Megan found yoga helped her endometriosis.
Fife personal trainer Megan found yoga helped her endometriosis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It has made a huge difference.”

Megan said making lifestyle changes and having a positive mindset has also been key.

“I had to reduce my exercise so I wasn’t doing it at such an intense level, which is why I now do classes online instead of community classes,” she said.

“As a result my endometriosis is now the best it has been in years.

“I currently take medication which has stopped my periods and this has helped.

“But it’s the combination of this along with maintaining my fitness, practicing yoga and balancing that with a healthy diet which has helped my condition massively.

“I now live a pretty normal life which I never thought I would be able to say.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Methil mum Sabrina Duncan has raised concerns along with other Fife parents about the shortage of some ADHD medications.
Fife parents hit out at NHS over ADHD medication shortage
CR0045467, Joanna Bremner, Forfar. Portraits of TB survivor, Forfar man Eddie McNaughton, to go with double-page magazine feature on new TB research. The tone is optimistic but quite serious. Eddie is 73 and had to go through gruelling TB treatment in 2019. Potential magazine cover so striking facial images and some full length portraits would be good. He said in his interview that the treatment left him wanting to sit on his couch in a blanket all the time, and that he'd lost a lot of weight before he was diagnosed - including in case any of that sparks inspiration! Picture shows; Eddie McNaughton, Lochside Road, Forfar, 24th October 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Forfar TB survivor Eddie hails Dundee scientists working to find new drugs after 'debilitating'…
Women swimming in Loch Venachar.
Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar
Sharon Murdoch says her grandson, Lyall, has been waiting nearly a year for ADHD and autism medication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee boy still waiting for medication nearly a year after ADHD and autism diagnosis
Julie leads the Dance for Parkinson's class
Finding fun and friendship at a dance class for Parkinson's in Perth
When Kirkcaldy gran Rosemarie Broadley was woken from a diabetic coma she discovered she was blind.
How Kirkcaldy gran Rosemarie learned to live again - after falling into a coma…
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
Inside story of how Dundee man's role as period dignity officer caused national storm
8
Curator Cat Dunn. Image: Fife Contemporary
St Andrews art exhibition: What does it mean to have dual identity?
Emma Duncan with dad Stuart and mum Jane at home in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy radio reporter shares what it's like to be raised by deaf parents
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald begins phased retirement as new deputy appointed