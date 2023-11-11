My Health Journey: Dundee drummer Scott marches to his own beat after double leg amputation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing
Health & Wellbeing

My Health Journey: Dundee drummer Scott marches to his own beat after double leg amputation

Doctors amputated both of Scott's lower limbs below the knee after he developed diabetes-related infections. Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
Dundee man Scott Campbell plans to get back to drumming after having both legs amputated.
Dundee man Scott Campbell plans to get back to drumming after having both legs amputated. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

When Scott Campbell was told he had to have his right foot amputated, he had one question for his doctor: “How soon can you do the operation?”

The 48-year-old pipe band drummer and former council support worker, from Dundee, just wanted the pain to stop – even if it meant losing his lower limb.

“I was instantly relieved when they first told me I could lose my foot,” he said.

“This is how bad it was making me feel. I felt so ill at that point I just said to them, I don’t care, just take it.

“If it’s making me feel like this I would rather you just removed it.”

Scott suffers from type 2 diabetes which resulted in severe skin and bone infections.

Double amputee Scott Campbell had to have both lower limbs removed due to infections arising from complications with his diabetes.
Double amputee Scott Campbell had to have both lower limbs removed due to infections arising from complications with his diabetes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

When did Scott’s foot infections start?

He was playing five-a-side football at Soccer World at the Kingsway Campus in Dundee when he first noticed a problem, Scott explains.

“At the time I was a support worker for Dundee City Council, working with adults who have learning disabilities.

“I got a blister on my foot which ulcerated and became infected.”

Scott Campbell from Dundee has type 2 diabetes and developed infections in both feet
Scott developed infections in both feet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

From there things got worse.

He developed a bone infection in his foot called Osteomyelitis, which people who have diabetes are more at risk of developing. He was “constantly on antibiotics.”

“When osteomyelitis sets in it will only get worse. There is no amount of antibiotics which can take it away.”

Then one Monday in 2015, after a weekend competing in the Scottish Pipe Band Championships, he was rushed to hospital.

“I couldn’t go into work,” he says.

“I knew something wasn’t right so I got myself into A&E and saw the triage nurse.

Scott Campbell has adopted a positive mindset after having both lower limbs amputated. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“At that point there was a strong smell coming from my right foot. They just rushed me through and told me I could lose it.

“But I felt so ill, I didn’t care, I just wanted my foot taken off.”

On that occasion doctors managed to save his foot.

But over the next three years, Scott ended up in Ninewells Hospital 19 times, enduring  nine grueling operations to remove infected fluid and tissue.

Scott soon reached the point where amputation was the only option and in December 2018 his right lower limb was removed. For Scott, it ended years of agony.

How did Scott deal with first amputation?

“I went into hospital on Friday, December 21, 2018 in pain,” he explains.

“But the next day, I was pain free and it felt great.”

Scott spent five weeks in Ninewells Hospital recovering and learning to walk with a prosthetic limb.

Scott Campbell, who has type 2 diabetes, learning to use his prosthetic after his right lower limb was amputated.
Scott Campbell learning to use his prosthetic after his right lower limb was amputated. Image: Scott Campbell.

“If you will pardon the pun, I hit the ground running,” he said, with a smile.

“I went to the physio department at Ninewells, using weights in the gym to work on my core and strengthen my other leg.

“I was so keen, I would go down to the gym half an hour before my session with the physio was due to start.”

“Lying in bed feeling sorry for myself and getting really depressed was a dark path to go down,” he added.

“I didn’t want to go down that road so I just had the mentality that if the foot had to come off, it had to come off.”

Scott feeling ‘so much better’ after operations

Little did he know five years later he would be faced with making the same difficult decision. This time it was his left lower leg that had to be being amputated.

A bad abscess formed on his left foot which never healed.

He didn’t want to go through the same anguish he had gone through with his right foot – so he made the brave decision to have it removed.

“The surgeons and my consultant agreed. This was because the ulceration on the side of my foot wasn’t healing,” he explained.

Scott, who has type 2 diabetes, pictured in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee the day after his second amputation.
Scott pictured the day after his second amputation. Image: Scott Campbell.

Scott had his lower left limb amputated in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee in September this year.

“The infection had been building up and on the day of the surgery I was feeling really ill,” he remembers.

“But the day afterwards, I felt great.

“It has been difficult adjusting to having two prosthetics and it takes a lot of energy to walk.

Scott Campbell, who has diabetes, having physio after the second amputation at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee
Scott having physio at Ninewells in Dundee after his second amputation. Image: Scott Campbell.

“But I have been working hard on building my strength back up with physio as well as getting support from Finding Your Feet (Scotland’s leading charity for amputees).

“I have no regrets about the surgeries as I feel so much better.”

Scott determined to keep drumming

I found out about Scott and his incredible health journey after receiving an email from a reader who felt he deserved recognition for his outstanding bravery.

During our interview, I was struck by his determination not to let the difficulties he has encountered hold him back.

To help him move forward, Scott sets himself goals which give him something to work towards after the operations.

One of those goals included learning to drive which he did after his first amputation. Pipe band drummer Scott was also determined to get back to playing.

Dundee man Scott has always enjoyed playing the drums in pipe bands.
Scott from Dundee has always enjoyed playing the drums in pipe bands. Image: Scott Campbell

“After my right foot was amputated and I said to myself ‘you need to get back to the band and do what you love doing’. It’s a massive part of my life.

“Before I knew it I was back playing with the snare drum with the band two weeks after I got out of hospital!”

Scott has been a member of a tribal pipe band called the Average Pipe Band since 2019. He also plans to join a competing pipe band before the end of this year.

And he has plans to play the drums at the Scottish Music Parade tour in Germany next May.

“I joined my first pipe band in 1990 and it has been a way of life for me,” he explained.

Diabetic Scott is determined to play the drums again after his double lower leg amputation.
Diabetic Scott is determined to get back to playing the drums after his double lower leg amputation. Image: Scott Campbell.

“When you get out and play it’s phenomenal. I have also made really good friends with the guys in the bands.”

Another long-term goal Scott has set himself is a new career – he plans to train to become a humanist celebrant after retiring from his job at Dundee City Council.

Wife Laura was an ‘absolute rock’

Throughout the ups and downs and his surgeries, Scott’s wife, Laura, has been a constant source of support.

Dundee man Scott Campbell, who has diabetes, with wife Laura.
Dundee man Scott Campbell, who has diabetes, with wife Laura. Supplied by Scott Campbell.

Laura, 38, works with the Scottish Legal Commission in Edinburgh.

“Laura has been an absolute rock,” Scott said.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her. She has been the driving force behind me and everything that I do.

“If it hadn’t been for Laura being there, god knows what I would have done.”

Scott is now looking forward to the next chapter in his life after his amputations.

“Having a positive mindset is imperative,” he said.

“Not everyone has that though and I have met people who were very much resigned to the fact that their life was over having lost a limb.

“But I made a conscious decision not to think like that – I am excited to see what the future holds.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Laws Dental in Brown Street,, Carnoustie
Carnoustie dental practice to stop serving NHS patients after 'significant losses'
2
Henry Cheape on board his rowing boat.
Why is St Andrews Titanic owner descendant rowing solo across Atlantic?
Fife personal trainer Megan reveals the tools she uses to manage her long-term condition, endometriosis.
My Health Journey: After a lifetime of struggle, how Fife personal trainer Megan finally…
Methil mum Sabrina Duncan has raised concerns along with other Fife parents about the shortage of some ADHD medications.
Fife parents hit out at NHS over ADHD medication shortage
CR0045467, Joanna Bremner, Forfar. Portraits of TB survivor, Forfar man Eddie McNaughton, to go with double-page magazine feature on new TB research. The tone is optimistic but quite serious. Eddie is 73 and had to go through gruelling TB treatment in 2019. Potential magazine cover so striking facial images and some full length portraits would be good. He said in his interview that the treatment left him wanting to sit on his couch in a blanket all the time, and that he'd lost a lot of weight before he was diagnosed - including in case any of that sparks inspiration! Picture shows; Eddie McNaughton, Lochside Road, Forfar, 24th October 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Forfar TB survivor Eddie hails Dundee scientists working to find new drugs after 'debilitating'…
Women swimming in Loch Venachar.
Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar
Sharon Murdoch says her grandson, Lyall, has been waiting nearly a year for ADHD and autism medication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee boy still waiting for medication nearly a year after ADHD and autism diagnosis
Julie leads the Dance for Parkinson's class
Finding fun and friendship at a dance class for Parkinson's in Perth
When Kirkcaldy gran Rosemarie Broadley was woken from a diabetic coma she discovered she was blind.
How Kirkcaldy gran Rosemarie learned to live again - after falling into a coma…
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
Inside story of how Dundee man's role as period dignity officer caused national storm
8