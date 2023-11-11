Fife mining disaster was ‘prophesied by spey-wife’, reveals Billy Kay in new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Fife mining disaster was ‘prophesied by spey-wife’, reveals Billy Kay in new book

As the Newport-based broadcaster celebrates his linguistic and cultural Scots roots, he recalls how a Fife miner's wife told him about the Michael Colliery disaster of 1967 three weeks before it happened

By Michael Alexander
Billy Kay
Billy Kay

As a Scottish writer, broadcaster and journalist, Newport-based Billy Kay is best known for his work in promoting and celebrating the Scots language and culture.

Through radio, television, plays, creative writing and especially his hugely influential book Scots: The Mither Tongue, Billy’s work has helped change negative attitudes surrounding Scots and paved the way for its extended acceptance as a key element in Scottish cultural identity.

In his new book, Born in Kyle: A Love Letter tae an Ayrshire Childhood, Billy goes back to his own linguistic and cultural roots and celebrates a sense of place and belonging in his native Galston in Ayrshire’s Irvine Valley.

Born in Kyle: A Love Letter tae an Ayrshire Childhood is the new book by Billy Kay

But as he writes about working class family life and the loving environment created by his parents and extended family in Ayrshire, he also shares fond memories of summer holiday visits to his grandmother’s house amongst the mining villages of west Fife.

What was it like for Billy Kay visiting west Fife mining villages in the 1960s?

“My mother was a typical miner’s daughter,” said Billy in an interview with The Courier.

“Both my grandfathers died of lung illnesses in their 60s, so I never knew any of them. I was too wee.

“But my mum’s dad was a pit sinker. He was born in Midlothian, grew up in Lauchlan in Ayrshire, then they moved to Bowhill in west-central Fife.

“That’s where her mum and her brother stayed on in Bowhill and that’s where we used to spend our summer holidays in the 1960s.”

Billy recalls how the area still had working pits when he was a child.

Bowhill was a busy place with two picture houses and a “lively community”.

Looking back, he laughs that it was a “great sign of multiple deprivation when you spent your summer holidays in a mining community in west Fife.”

However, it was “different enough” for his younger self to find it interesting.

Billy Kay embarked on an ‘epic journey’ every summer from Ayrshire to Fife

Getting there was an “epic journey” that involved five buses: from Galston to Glasgow, Glasgow to Dunfermline, Dunfermline to Kirkcaldy, Kirkcaldy to Lochgelly and Lochgelly to Bowhill.

Billy recalls how his dad had one suitcase that somehow carried everything for all five members of the family.

However, Billy also remembers becoming aware of the “sing-song” dialect of West Fife.

Billy Kay with his mum, dad and two sisters in 1955. Image: Billy Kay

Billy, who’s now a fervent supporter of Scottish independence, also became aware of, and was influenced by the politics – what he describes today as “socialism with a social conscience”.

Billy’s uncle Tommy – a former miner who ended up driving the Wetherspoon’s bread van – was a “right hand man” for West Fife Communist MP Willie Gallacher who held the seat from 1935 to 1950.

“The Fife miners were even more left wing than the Keir Hardie socialists,” said Billy.

“One of my mum’s earliest recollections was as a wee girl being taught the words of the ‘Red Flag’ by her uncle in 1926 during the General Strike.

“They were part of the culture I inherited.”

Billy Kay would visit the grave of Celtic FC and Scotland legend John Thomson

Today, Billy is a died-in-the wool Dundee United supporter.

But what he used to do every summer on his trips to Bowhill was visit the grave of legendary Celtic FC and Scotland goalkeeper John Thomson.

Thomson, who grew up in Cardenden, was just 22 when in 1931 he died as a result of an accidental collision with Rangers player Sam English during an Old Firm match at Ibrox.

John Thomson, goalkeeper for Celtic FC, who died after a collision with a Rangers player on the football field in 1931. Image: DC Thomson

The grave at Bowhill cemetery is still a place of pilgrimage for many Celtic fans to this day.

How did Billy meet the ‘spey-wife’ who predicted Fife mining disaster?

Billy laughs when he thinks back to his teenage years.

As the only “foreign talent” of his generation from outside the area, he says it was great trying to “get off” with the local girls.

Recalling his trips as a 16-year-old to dances at Lochore Miners Welfare, he said the “balancing act” was “how to try and get off with the local lassies and avoid getting your head kicked in by the local young miners!”

It was also at Lochore Miners Welfare, however, that he first met a woman who made two astonishing premonitions that live with him to this day.

Historic Mary Pit Head winding tower that stands as a mining monument within Lochore Meadows Country Park. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The woman, who was the mother of a girl he went out with, was a spiritualist medium.

She had what might now be called the ‘second sight’ or a ‘spey-wife’.

In medieval times, she might have been called a ‘witch’.

She had an ability to ‘see’ things that were going to happen.

“This lady when I visited with her daughter asked me for something that she could ‘read’ – something that belonged to me, where she could almost tell me things about myself,” said Billy.

“I gave her my watch.

Billy Kay. Image: Ron Cathro

“Later on the daughter and I went for a walk and came back.

“The lady started telling me things about myself. I was very sceptical.

“She told me things that were true about me but could have been true about a lot of people.

“She came to one point in the reading of the watch where she said ‘who do you know who’s got a bad leg or one leg or wears crutches?’

“I said, ‘the father of a boy in my class at school has one leg – probably from a miner’s accident’.

“She says – ‘no this is stronger than that, this is someone you’ve seen in the past few days or you are going to see in the next few days’.

Siblings Janette, Billy and Mary Kay, circa 1954. Image: Billy Kay

“Anyway, I said ‘thank you’ and left it there, said my goodbyes.

“I had to leave to get the last bus from Ballingry to Lochgelly and from there the last bus from Lochgelly to Bowhill.

“I turn the corner to get the bus for Bowhill, realise I’ve missed the last bus and I’ve got about a three mile walk.

“Then round the corner – wait for it – comes a man with one leg and crutches.

“He said ‘we’ve missed the last bus son. Come on. I’’ll get us a lift’.

“A car comes round the corner, he stuck out his crutch, the boy stopped and gave us a lift to Bowhill.”

What did the ‘spey-wife’ tell Billy Kay about a Fife mining disaster?

The other “matter of fact” prediction that the spey-wife told Billy was that there was going to be a major mining disaster under the Forth.

To make it worse, her own husband worked there.

Billy told his dad. Then, about three weeks later on September 9, 1967, when Billy was back home in Ayrshire, listening to music in the kitchen, his dad came in and said: ‘It’s happened Billy.

Smoke rising from the Michael Colliery, East Wemyss in September 1967. Image: DC Thomson

“There’s been a mining disaster at the Michael Colliery. So many men have been killed”.

Billy says nothing like that has happened again in his life.

He recalls the woman telling him she felt “burdened” by this power. She didn’t want it.

He has, however, since met people from traditional rural Gaelic cultures who had the “same feel” about them.

The Courier’s coverage of the tragedy in 1967.

As if they could “tune in” to something regarded as out of the ordinary.

What else does Billy Kay’s new book written in Scots include?

Billy’s book, which is written in Scots and will also feature an audio version, recalls enduring cold winters in a council house where the only source of heat was a coal fire and a paraffin heater.

He writes about what they ate and drank; about how children passed their time by collecting everything from football cards to war medals; the richness of the Scots-speaking world they inhabited, using words and sayings with a pedigree going back hundreds of years.

He reflects on the influence of American music and movies coming into the Irvine Valley and the strong sense of community that came from a still living mining tradition.

Billy’s dad Alex Kay at the back on the right, surrounded by his brothers. Gran Kay is on the second front row on the left. Image: Billy Kay

He recalls local religious observation and the good folk from the respectable working class who looked down on the minority who indulged in “ugly sectarian nonsense”.

There’s even a story of the Galston boys organising what they believed might be the last game of football at the time of the Cuban Missile crisis in 1962.

Included in the collection are two short stories and a prize winning poem also rooted in Kyle which were published in anthologies of Scottish literature many years ago, but which are now out of print.

End of an era

Looking back too, Billy realises that his was the last of the pre-television generations.

Life was lived in a strong Scots-speaking environment which would be eroded when television in English was beamed into every household from the early 1960s onwards.

Billy acknowledges Robert Burns in the title of the book – like the bard himself, he was born in Kyle.

But perhaps the greatest influence on this work is from another Ayrshire writer, John Galt whose 19th century work Annals of the Parish gave a vivid account of an Ayrshire parish at the end of the 18th and beginning of the 19th Century.

In Born in Kyle Billy Kay attempts to do something similar for his own parish and its life in the middle of the 20th Century.

For more information visit billykay.scot

Conversation