Perthshire founder of The Munro Beanie shares inspiration behind her cosy hat range

Tell us about The Munro Beanie?

The Munro Beanie is based on an old tradition, where walkers used to stitch a red cross in their woolly hats as they climbed the 282 Munros of Scotland. A friend’s father told me about this a few years ago when I started hillwalking myself, and I thought it would make a great idea for a hat, and so I launched the business during lockdown. Each beanie is 100% Lambswool, made in Scotland, and has 282 crosses, for walkers to stitch over as they reach every summit. We donate £1 from each sale to support the incredible work of Scottish Mountain Rescue.

Tell us about your role at The Munro Beanie and some of the highlights?

I founded the business in November 2020, and it’s still just me, and some very willing volunteers (thank you Mum!) during the busier times. It’s so special to see people exploring Scotland and wearing the beanies. I’ve bumped into several people on the hills, and that’s always really exciting. One of the highlights is that the idea of marking memories with the beanies seems to have captured people’s imagination and although the tradition is a red stitch, I’ve seen such creativity as people use different colours to come up with designs for their own beanies.

Working with Scottish Mountain Rescue has also been really rewarding. They do incredible work to keep us safe in the hills and the teams are made up of volunteers, so it’s great to support what they do.

What would you have done if you hadn’t gone down this path?

The Munro Beanie isn’t my full time job. I work in Sports Events & Fundraising in my ‘day job”’ which involves creating and delivering large sporting events for people to participate in, fundraise or watch! I love working in the sports industry, and really enjoy seeing participants achieve a goal. If I hadn’t done this, I had ambitions of being a fighter jet pilot, but when I applied for the University Air Squadron I was told my arms were too short to fly a fighter jet!

Where in the world are you happiest?

Scotland and South Africa if I can choose two places! Scotland will always be home, no matter where I live, and I was lucky to grow up in two amazing parts of the country – Highland Perthshire and the Isle of Iona on the West Coast. Both hold a special place in my heart. For family reasons, I’ve spent a lot of time over the last 20 years in and around Cape Town and I adore South Africa and its people. It’s a vibrant place, with incredible history and culture.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

A I love exploring the Munros, and in particular the North West. I’m almost halfway through my own Munro bagging journey and there’s nothing better than climbing a hill, and having lunch on a summit with incredible views of Scotland.

It always helps to clear the mind and put things into perspective, even if it is in the wind and rain.

Who inspires you?

Generally people who are positive in life, and follow their dreams. One particular person I met through the Munro Beanie, is a friend called Nick Gardner, who completed all the Munros aged 82 last year.

It was a phenomenal achievement and he raised funds for two charities close to his heart, while doing his challenge. His story has inspired hundreds of people to enjoy our mountains. If I can have an ounce of his determination and spirit at his age, I’ll be delighted!

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

A I’d donate part of it: firstly, to my friend’s charity, The Foundation for Tomorrow, helping provide education for vulnerable children in Tanzania. Secondly, the recent campaign, It’s Up to Us, launched by Mountaineering Scotland to repair Scotland’s Mountain paths. Then I’d take my family on an adventure in East Africa.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Give everyone a day off work to get outside and explore their local area, rural or urban. I think time spent outside is what we all need on a regular basis.

Favourite holiday destination?

This is a tough one as I really have the travel bug. Anywhere I can explore on a pair of skis!

What makes you happy?

Being with my husband, family and friends (and of course my dog Jess!).

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes, 100%.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

What’s for you won’t go by you, from my lovely Grandma.

What do you do to unwind?

Get outside, spend time with family and friends, and listen to country music on full blast.

Biggest regret?

I honestly try not to regret things. Sometimes that’s hard, but I’d rather learn from things that don’t go the way I hope they might, and do them better the next time around.

What or who are you proudest of?

My parents. My Mum is the kindest person I know. She has never met a stranger, and she always sees the best in people. My Dad is a huge inspiration, and I’ve had some of my favourite adventures with him. He introduced me to the Scottish outdoors and is the reason I now love spending time in the mountains. He is turning 80 next year but is still hill walking and cycling regularly, and exploring with people much younger than he is!

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

I would spend more time with my grandparents.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

The good old days are happening right now, whatever stage you are at in your life. Don’t rush to get to the next chapter! Make time to keep a diary and wear SPF50… even in Scotland.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Say goodbye.

What’s your motto?

Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass – it’s about learning to dance in the rain.