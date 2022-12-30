4 great holiday destinations to escape the winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a mild start, winter has now definitely arrived! While the snow can be fun, chilling winds and plunging temperatures certainly aren’t for everyone. If you’re dreaming of escaping from the cold and getting some sunshine, then there are plenty of places to go catch some winter warmth.

So, with that in mind, let’s go through some of the best holiday destinations to elude the winter!

Lanzarote

Lanzarote is famous for its great weather and beautiful beaches.

The climate in this destination is ideal for a winter break. There are normally no sweltering heat waves, and the winters are warm. The food and drink are excellent. With many fantastic local vineyards, along with grilled octopus and even chicken roasted in a volcano, you can take your tastebuds on holiday too!

Want to try riding the waves? Lanzarote has many great surf spots all around. However, if you just want to relax, there are plenty of beaches with gentle waves for those who just want to chill or take a dip.

Turkey

The excellent climate and beautiful beaches of this country makes it the perfect place to visit on holiday. Turkey isn’t only about great weather and sandy beaches. With its long and detailed history, there are many things you can do to enrich your mind when visiting this country. From visiting the Hagia Sofia to the meandering rock valleys of Cappadocia, culture vultures will find plenty of options.

If you’re visiting Turkey, it’s a must to try their authentic kebabs and sweet baklava, along with the many other delicious dishes on offer.

Portugal

Portugal packs a great winter punch. With an interesting mix of history, culture and stunning beaches, it has everything you will ever need from a holiday destination. Whether you want to take a stroll through the streets of Lisbon or relax on the picturesque sandy beaches of the Algarve, you are sure to find something to keep you occupied throughout your holiday.

Although it has a coastline facing the Atlantic, it offers a hot summer and a temperate winter, perfect for holidaymakers no matter what time of the year they want to go.

Portugal’s fantastic for seafood connoisseurs, as this is its speciality. From its national dish of Bacalhau (dried and salted codfish) to octopus and sardines, Portugal can really get your taste buds going. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their signature custard tarts and amazing pastries!

Greece

When you think of Greece, you think of ancient history and culture. Although it is primarily known as the land of history and culture, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have stunning natural beauty and great beaches! From the beautiful white houses in Santorini overlooking the deep-blue sea to the beautiful seaside views of Mykonos, there is a limitless list of great places to visit when it comes to Greece.

The climate is warm all year, and the islands bask in the sun throughout all the seasons.

Book your blast of winter warmth today!

There are many excellent places to choose from to get away from the cold and windy weather for a little while. Whether you opt for a short haul break or choose to really get away from it all with a winter long haul break, you can find a great deal to suit.