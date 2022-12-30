4 great holiday destinations to escape the winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 great holiday destinations to escape the winter

Presented by Bravo Voucher
December 30 2022, 9.00am
After a mild start, winter has now definitely arrived! While the snow can be fun, chilling winds and plunging temperatures certainly aren’t for everyone. If you’re dreaming of escaping from the cold and getting some sunshine, then there are plenty of places to go catch some winter warmth.

Everything seems so expensive at the moment, but there are ways to grab a great deal. If you’re looking for brilliant offers on holidays, flights, clothes, eating out and so much more, don’t forget to check out Bravo Voucher for their deals and discount codes.

So, with that in mind, let’s go through some of the best holiday destinations to elude the winter!

Lanzarote

Lanzarote is famous for its great weather and beautiful beaches.

The climate in this destination is ideal for a winter break. There are normally no sweltering heat waves, and the winters are warm. The food and drink are excellent. With many fantastic local vineyards, along with grilled octopus and even chicken roasted in a volcano, you can take your tastebuds on holiday too!

Want to try riding the waves? Lanzarote has many great surf spots all around. However, if you just want to relax, there are plenty of beaches with gentle waves for those who just want to chill or take a dip.

Turkey

The excellent climate and beautiful beaches of this country makes it the perfect place to visit on holiday. Turkey isn’t only about great weather and sandy beaches. With its long and detailed history, there are many things you can do to enrich your mind when visiting this country. From visiting the Hagia Sofia to the meandering rock valleys of Cappadocia, culture vultures will find plenty of options.

If you’re visiting Turkey, it’s a must to try their authentic kebabs and sweet baklava, along with the many other delicious dishes on offer.

Portugal

Portugal packs a great winter punch. With an interesting mix of history, culture and stunning beaches, it has everything you will ever need from a holiday destination. Whether you want to take a stroll through the streets of Lisbon or relax on the picturesque sandy beaches of the Algarve, you are sure to find something to keep you occupied throughout your holiday.

Although it has a coastline facing the Atlantic, it offers a hot summer and a temperate winter, perfect for holidaymakers no matter what time of the year they want to go.

Portugal’s fantastic for seafood connoisseurs, as this is its speciality. From its national dish of Bacalhau (dried and salted codfish) to octopus and sardines, Portugal can really get your taste buds going. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their signature custard tarts and amazing pastries!

Greece

When you think of Greece, you think of ancient history and culture. Although it is primarily known as the land of history and culture, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have stunning natural beauty and great beaches! From the beautiful white houses in Santorini overlooking the deep-blue sea to the beautiful seaside views of Mykonos, there is a limitless list of great places to visit when it comes to Greece.

The climate is warm all year, and the islands bask in the sun throughout all the seasons.

Book your blast of winter warmth today!

There are many excellent places to choose from to get away from the cold and windy weather for a little while. Whether you opt for a short haul break or choose to really get away from it all with a winter long haul break, you can find a great deal to suit.

