What inspired a young Newport and Dundee couple to set up a stray cat rescue charity in Cyprus?

There are more cats than humans living on Cyprus.

Most cats on the streets are strays and live a hard life without the certainty of food, water, shelter and care.

However, a young Courier Country couple have gone a step further than the average tourist by going to live in Cyprus for a year, doing what they can to help the local strays.

With the rise of remote working making it possible to work anywhere in the world, Rob Lindsay and Devon Barclay, both 33, decided it was now or never to experience life in another country.

Rob, a former pupil of Madras College in St Andrews who grew up in the Fife village of Newport, explained that he moved to Edinburgh where he worked in financial services, ultimately leading major change initiatives.

However, last year, after 15 years in banking, he took a leap into contracting.

After relocating to Paphos in Cyprus in May 2023, they fell in love with the island and found themselves drawn to helping the many stray cats.

“The initial motivation for the move really was having a change in scene,” Rob told The Courier.

“Working in banking I’d sort of ticked off most of my career goals.

“I’d reached senior manager by an age that was unheard of.

“I was probably a little bit burnt out.

“I was sick of doing long hours, never taking my full holiday allocation.

“It was a bit of a lifestyle thing in wanting a more relaxed way of life.

“As we were exploring our options and realised there was such a big problem over here with cats, we ticked two boxes – nice lifestyle/better weather and maybe making a small difference.”

What did Devon do before the move to look after stray cats in Cyprus?

Rob’s partner Devon, from Dundee, is a former pupil of St Margaret’s Primary and Lawside RC Academy.

She worked for Boots the chemist for 15 years (11 years in Dundee and four years in Edinburgh) and has now taken on the role of director of the couple’s management consultancy business.

She said Cyprus captivated them with its amazing scenery and great weather.

However, a pre-move visit they made to Cyprus in October 2022 revealed the dire situation many cats faced, which solidified their decision to stay and help.

As lifelong animal lovers, with pets aplenty through childhood and into adulthood, the couple have also set up Scottish registered charity Paphos Purrs.

As firm believers that animals possess intelligence and empathy that is often underestimated, their initial visit to Cyprus opened their eyes to the challenges stray cats face.

They saw a need for dedicated support and decided to start the charity.

Their mission? To create a better life for the stray cats of Paphos “one purr at a time”.

Currently, they focus on providing food, water, and urgent medical care.

Over 70% of their costs are covered personally.

But as they hopefully secure more funding, they aim to expand their services to include spaying and neutering.

This is vital to curb the population growth.

Why are there so many stray cats in Cyprus?

Devon explained that Paphos is believed to have more cats than humans, a legacy dating back to 328 AD when cats were imported to control snakes.

“The population has exploded due to a lack of spaying and neutering,” she said.

“While the exact number is hard to determine, there are 10s of thousands in Paphos alone, often forming large colonies in residential areas.

“Some are very friendly, and enjoy being picked up and stroked, while with others it may take time to build trust.

“We respect their unique personalities and provide care accordingly.”

Rob explained that the Cypriot government provides some funding for the stray cats on the island.

But due to the scale of the problem, there’s still a major need for caring individuals, non-profit organisations, and vets who often offer discounted treatment.

What do locals think of the stray cat issue – and does the government do enough?

Opinions among local residents vary.

Some consider the cats a nuisance, while others are supportive.

They actively engage with those who have concerns and work towards constructive solutions.

The set-up process for Paphos Purrs was smooth thanks to the responsiveness of the OSCR, the Scottish Charity regulator.

Rob and Devon are trustees for the charity and added a third trustee, a former colleague of Rob’s, to meet legal requirements.

However, the main challenge is securing funding.

The Cypriot government chips in €100,000.

But this is a “drop in the ocean”, with the couple spending £400 – £700 per month from their own pockets.

“I don’t want to sound too negative,” said Rob, “but with the scale of the cat population, the money the Cypriot government allocates per year only covers about 1,300 cats when there are about 1.5 million.

“It’s an absolute drop in the ocean and there’s huge problem of exponential growth constantly.

“The over population of cats means, for one – locals don’t like the cats. They are everywhere. And, also, two – cats don’t always end up in good health because no one except charities is looking out for them.

“I would say there are many people here in Cyprus who are passionate about the situation and will go out and do their own little bit.

“But I would say the majority of people don’t particularly care, and therefore when you are pushing for donations you don’t tend to have a huge response.

“Likewise when you are trying to appeal to people back in the UK, obviously there are some very kind people who will donate, but most people go ‘well it’s a country I don’t know or care that much about’.”

What sort of medical attention do the stray cats of Cyprus need?

Rob and Devon often encounter cats in need of medical attention.

Cases range from common ailments like colds and eye infections to more severe issues such as paralysis and abscesses.

They work diligently to ensure their well-being in the challenging Cypriot climate.

They recently fostered Teeny, a kitten who lost the use of one of his back legs.

After seeking veterinary advice it was determined that amputating the leg was the best option – despite being three legged it certainly doesn’t slow him down!

Rob says the couple visit their colonies every day without fail.

The cats have come to recognise their car, so they usually come running as they arrive.

They provide food, water, and attention, while also monitoring for any medical issues.

If necessary, they take immediate action, such as rushing a cat to the vet for urgent care.

But with the cost of medical bills being the main issue, they’ll often take cats back home to recover themselves instead of paying for an overnight stay at the vets.

Hope to secure more funding

Devon said the primary focus remains on providing food, water, and urgent medical care while increasing awareness of their work.

They hope to secure more funding to expand their support to spaying and neutering, which is crucial for long-term population control.

They have formed some great relationships with like-minded cat lovers and also built relationships with local vets.

While Paphos Purrs’ focus is primarily on stray cats, Cyprus does have a stray dog population as well.

“Thankfully the population is a fraction of the stray cats, but hunting is popular and sadly hunting dogs are sometimes dumped when they’re no longer useful,” Rob said.

“There are some great charities who work in this space.

“Whenever we spot a stray dog we do make sure he or she is OK and provide some food and water.”

Last but not least, is the couple’s own cat Bella, who travelled from Scotland to Cyprus.

“Bella is thriving in the warm climate and enjoys sunbathing,” smiled Devon.

“It’s been an adjustment to have so many stray cats around our home and while she definitely prefers her own company, she does sometimes enjoy sitting with the strays in our garden, as long as they don’t get too close!”

Rob and Devon find helping the cats incredibly rewarding but reveal that it’s not without its challenges.

“Witnessing the impact of our work is fulfilling, but we also encounter heart breaking situations and always wish we could do more,” said Devon.

“If you’re on holiday – or even at home – please never assume that a stray cat is OK, or that charities are well-funded to look after them.

“If you can, provide food and water where needed, and if you come across a cat in need of medical attention, please do everything you can to get it to a vet.”

How to find out more about Paphos Purrs or to make a donation

