Home News Fife

Fly-tippers branded ‘environmental vandals’ as rubbish dumped for second time at same Glenrothes site

By Neil Henderson
December 30 2022, 9.17am
The latest fly-tipping on Dalton Road in Glenrothes. Image: Adam Wilson
The latest fly-tipping on Dalton Road in Glenrothes. Image: Adam Wilson

Fly-tippers have been branded “environmental vandals” after dumping rubbish in Glenrothes.

The items were discarded overnight between Wednesday and Thursday on land on Dalton Road, in the Southfield area of the town.

Rubble, broken wood, polystyrene sheets and binbags full of domestic waste were discarded in two large piles.

It is the second time this month that large amounts of rubbish have been illegally dumped in the same area.

‘There’s no need for it’

Just days before Christmas, Fife Council officers removed similar items from the site.

Glenrothes resident Adam Wilson discovered the latest waste while out walking his dog on Thursday morning.

He said: “I walk my dog down here every day and it wasn’t here on Wednesday evening so must have been tipped late at night.

Wood and rubble were among the items dumped. Image: Adam Wilson

“There’s absolutely no need for it, especially given that those responsible have probably been paid good money to remove it in the first place.

“It’s also not the first time this area has been targeted.

“Only a week or so before Christmas, the council were forced to clear a similar amount of waste.”

It is the second incident at the same site in recent weeks. Image: Adam Wilson

Those responsible have been branded “environmental vandals” by Glenrothes councillor Ross Vettraino.

He said: “It’s extremely disappointing to learn of yet another incident on Dalton Road so soon after the previous illegal tipping was cleaned up.

“However, I fear they will continue to blight our towns and countryside until more robust action is taken to stop them.

Calls for ‘robust plan’ to tackle Fife fly-tipping

“As the previous convener of the environment and protective services committee I drew up an Environmental Vandalism Strategy with a robust plan to tackle those responsible for the scourge of fly-tipping.

“It was discussed at the previous Glenrothes area committee meeting and I’m hoping aspects of that will be further discussed and implemented in Glenrothes once it’s been discussed further in the new year.”

Councillor Ross Vettraino at the site of previous fly-tipping in Thornton in 2019. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

Dawn Jamieson, safer communities service manager at Fife Council, said: “We’ll get this cleared as soon as possible.

“We’ll also be looking for any evidence that might identify who’s responsible for this crime.

“Our recycling centres have been, and will be, open for most of the festive period.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for fly-tipping.

“Businesses have a legal and social duty to dispose of waste responsibly. We all do.”

Locals can report fly-tipping online.

Tags

Tags

Editor's Picks

Most Commented