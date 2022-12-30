Flash floods cause chaos in Tayside and Fife after pre-Hogmanay downpours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flash floods in Tayside and Fife on Friday led to travel chaos — with cars submerged and shoppers rescued from a retail park.

Locals were warned of a pre-Hogmany deluge after the Met Office issued a weather alert for heavy rain earlier in the week.

Public transport operators are also affected, with many bus services cancelled.

Fife was the worse affected area

Fife was the worst hit but Tayside, Perthshire and Angus were all affected.

In Dunfermline local residents had to be rescued from the Halbeath Retail Park after major flooding.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water rescue team were out in force ensuring those affected were safe after several cars were seen submerged in water.

There were no reported casualties.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.45am on Friday to reports of flooding on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and water rescue teams to the scene where firefighters removed flood water and a number of vehicles in difficulty.”

One local said that the area in front of Carnegie college was badly affected.

“It does flood regularly but this is the worst I have ever seen and I’ve been here for 10 years.”

Roads in Angus closed

Roads in Angus were also affected with the A92 closed to all traffic at the Dobbies junction.

Meantime motorists reported many areas of flooding and difficult driving around the county particularly in coastal areas near Arbroath, Inverkeilor and Montrose.

Kirriemuir, Forfar and Glamis areas were also affected.

Dundee also faced flooded roads

In Dundee many roads were affected by patches of flooding and lying water throughout the city.

And locals in Dundee were turned away at the Riverside Recycling centre after it was closed due to flooding.

Rubbish has been left around the grounds of the centre as a result. Dundee City Council have asked locals only to visit Baldovie recycling centre if it is essential.

Trains and buses affected

The heavy rain also led to some public transport disruption, with trains between Glasgow and Arbroath were been suspended.

Network Rail was forced to put safety-related speed restrictions in place on many lines throughout Scotland.

The East Coast line was closed at Markinch due to reports of a landslip. Services between Edinburgh, Perth & Dundee via Fife were suspended as a result.

Stagecoach tweeted to inform passengers of a number of weather disruptions, including delays and diversions particularly across Perth and Fife.

Yellow weather warning remains in place

A yellow weather warning remains in place for wind and ice for large parts of Tayside and Fife from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

According to the Met Office strong winds could lead to some transport disruption on Friday evening and overnight.