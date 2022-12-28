Warning of pre-Hogmanay deluge of rain, ice and snow across Perthshire, Dundee and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Warning of pre-Hogmanay deluge of rain, ice and snow across Perthshire, Dundee and Fife

By Ben MacDonald
December 28 2022, 12.33pm Updated: December 29 2022, 11.08am
Tayside and Fife residents are being told to expect heavy rain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife residents are being told to expect heavy rain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Residents in parts of Fife and Perthshire are set to face a pre-Hogmanay deluge.

Locals have been told to expect flooding caused by heavy rain between midnight and 6pm on Friday.

The yellow Met Office warning covers Perthshire, Angus, Dundee and western parts of Fife.

Meanwhile, residents in Highland Perthshire are also being told to expect disruption due to snow and ice.

The warning says: “15-30mm will fall widely within a 12-hour period with 60-80mm possible in a few areas.

The yellow weather warning for Friday. Image: Met Office

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

There will be highs of about 7°C for many.

The warning comes after wintry conditions affected many parts of Tayside and Fife on Tuesday.

Forecast for Hogmanay and New Year’s Day

A drier weekend is expected but conditions are set to become colder for the New Year celebrations, with temperatures dipping as low as -3°C overnight.

On Hogmanay, most areas will be dry and cloudy with highs of between 3°C and 4°C.

It is set to stay dry for New Year’s Day with highs of between 2°C and 5°C.

But the Met Office says the start of January “may bring showers or longer spells of rain for many”.

