Warning of pre-Hogmanay deluge of rain, ice and snow across Perthshire, Dundee and Fife

Residents in parts of Fife and Perthshire are set to face a pre-Hogmanay deluge.

Locals have been told to expect flooding caused by heavy rain between midnight and 6pm on Friday.

The yellow Met Office warning covers Perthshire, Angus, Dundee and western parts of Fife.

Meanwhile, residents in Highland Perthshire are also being told to expect disruption due to snow and ice.

The warning says: “15-30mm will fall widely within a 12-hour period with 60-80mm possible in a few areas.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

There will be highs of about 7°C for many.

The warning comes after wintry conditions affected many parts of Tayside and Fife on Tuesday.

Forecast for Hogmanay and New Year’s Day

A drier weekend is expected but conditions are set to become colder for the New Year celebrations, with temperatures dipping as low as -3°C overnight.

On Hogmanay, most areas will be dry and cloudy with highs of between 3°C and 4°C.

It is set to stay dry for New Year’s Day with highs of between 2°C and 5°C.

But the Met Office says the start of January “may bring showers or longer spells of rain for many”.