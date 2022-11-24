Fife new year bin collections and recycling centre opening times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New year bin collections and recycling centre opening times over the festive period have been confirmed in Fife.

Public holidays mean the usual refuse collection schedule will be altered and recycling centres will be closed on certain days.

But with wrapping paper and all the usual festive waste quickly piling up, locals across the kingdom will be keen to know when their bins will be picked up.

You can see if your collection might be affected below as well as information on when Fife Council recycling centres will close on Hogmanay.

Fife bin collections over new year

Refuse collections over the holiday period will remain largely unchanged, and you can check the schedule for where you live on the council website.

Only those whose bins are due for collection on January 2 will be rescheduled.

Bins due to be emptied on these dates should be placed at the kerbside for 6am so they can be emptied on December 31.

Recycling centre closures

All Fife recycling centres will close on New Year’s Day and January 2, which is a public holiday in Scotland.

Otherwise they will be open as normal.

Commercial waste

Commercial waste collections due to take place on January 1 and 2 will instead be collected by staff on January 3 and 4.