Get up to £3,000 to scrap your old car and travel sustainably

Ready to get rid of your old car? Start your low carbon journey now.

In partnership with Energy Saving Trust
A woman stands outside an old car with the hood open. Image used for article on scrappage scheme UK
A pilot fund will reward you for ditching your fossil fuel vehicle.

There have been several scrappage schemes in the UK. But a 12-month pilot fund is now available to help low-income households in Scotland get rid of old and polluting vehicles.

There are undeniable benefits when you travel sustainably.

You won’t need to spend hundreds of pounds on maintenance costs, taxes and insurance. You’ll also live a healthier lifestyle, manage stress better and have plenty of opportunities to meet like-minded people. You’ll also help reduce road congestion, lessen pollutants and cut carbon emissions.

But if you’re stuck with an old diesel or petrol vehicle, it’s hard to take that first step towards a green journey.

The good news is you can now scrap your old car in exchange for a £2,000 cash grant available through Energy Saving Trust’s Mobility and Scrappage Fund.

You can also claim up to £1,000 towards the cost of buying a new bike or multi-trip tickets for bus or rail travel with the Travel Better Grant.

Are you eligible for this scrappage scheme in the UK?

To qualify for the Mobility and Scrappage Fund, you must meet all of the following criteria:

1. You must live in an eligible post code in Scotland.

These are areas outside of 20 km of low emission zones in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee. See all eligible locations here.

2. You must have an older vehicle.

It may either be a Euro 3 emission standard (or generally vehicles registered before 2006) or a Euro 5 emission standard (or generally vehicles registered before September 2015).

3. Your vehicle should hold a current MOT.

It must be fully taxed and insured. It should also not hold a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) status.

Not sure? Check your vehicle’s MOT status here and whether it’s taxed here.

4. You are the vehicle’s registered owner.

You must have owned and have been the named registered keeper of the vehicle for at least 12 months.

You should have no current outstanding finance on it.

5. You must be receiving specific benefits.

These means-tested benefits include:

  • Attendance Allowance
  • Adult Disability Payment
  • Carer’s Allowance
  • Child Tax Credit
  • Council Tax Benefit (excluding 25% discount)
  • Disability Living Allowance
  • Employment and Support Allowance
  • Housing Benefit
  • Income-based Job Seeker Allowance
  • Income Support
  • Pension Credit
  • Personal Independence Payment
  • Universal Credit
  • Working Tax Credit

You will be required to show evidence of benefit receipt in your name. You will also need to declare your household income when you apply.

6. You must not have received funding in the past.

You and your household must not have previously received funding from Energy Saving Trust’s Mobility and Scrappage Fund or the Low Emission Zone Support Fund for households.

You can only receive funding for one vehicle per adult and per household.

How to apply for Energy Saving Trust’s Mobility and Scrappage Fund

To apply, fill out the self-referral form.

If you may be eligible, Energy Saving Trust will email you a link to the full online application form.

Don’t scrap your vehicle until you accept a grant offer letter from Energy Saving Trust. Otherwise, you won’t get the grant.

How to apply for Energy Saving Trust’s Travel Better Grant

After your vehicle disposal, Energy Saving Trust will send you the link to the application form for its Travel Better Grant to get you started on your sustainable travel journey.

Up to two adults in a household can apply for funding. They can get a maximum of £500 each.

But if you need an adaptive bike due to a health condition or disability or if you’d like to buy a cargo bike for your family, you can apply for as much as £1,000. However, the second adult in your household cannot apply for any funding.

If this sounds useful, make sure to apply before the fund closes.

Where you can and cannot use the Travel Better Grant:

You can use the money to buy, maintain or repair a bike or cycle. You can also use it in bike hire schemes, car clubs, as well as prepaid bus, rail or ferry tickets.

However, you cannot use the money on any form of motorised transport, taxis and flights. You also cannot use it on one-off or weekly public transport tickets.

See the terms and conditions of Energy Saving Trust’s Mobility and Scrappage Fund.

For questions on this scrappage scheme in the UK, email mobilityfund@est.org.uk

