Dundee

Route of Dundee pro-Palestine march revealed as over 1,000 expected to join protest this weekend

The march will move through the city centre towards City Square.

By Ellidh Aitken
Protesters at a recent demonstration in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The full route of a pro-Palestine march in Dundee this weekend has been revealed.

More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in the protest on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The event is being organised by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC).

Those taking part will gather at Dundee Central Mosque on Miln Street at around 1.30pm before heading to City Square at 2pm.

The march will coincide with a national event in Glasgow.

The organisers have vowed to “do this every single week until a ceasefire is imposed”.

Route for pro-Palestine march in Dundee

The route – said to have been agreed in advance with police and the council – is as follows:

  1. Meet at Central Mosque car park at 1.30pm
  2. Walk up Brown Street towards West Port
  3. Turn left towards Tesco Metro (on Hawkhill)
  4. Cross around roundabout with Lidl to the left
  5. Walk down towards former Debenhams (on West Marketgait) and turn left
  6. Walk along Nethergate/High Street and stop at City Square for around 2pm

A series of protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza have already been held in Dundee.

In October Dundee MP Chris Law was forced to was forced to abandon his speech during a protest after heckling from the crowd.

The SNP MP appeared to lose support after saying he had “equal” sympathy for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, wife of First Minister Humza Yousaf, spoke on an emergency motion on Israel-Palestine during the SNP annual conference in Aberdeen. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife, Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, have called for a ceasefire.

Ms El Nakla’s parents, city residents Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, were trapped with family in the territory for weeks, only returning home a week ago after managing to escape via Egypt.

Conversation