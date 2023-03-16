Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council’s plans to create active travel links between towns have split opinion.

Councillors want to provide safe links for cyclists and walkers and other wheelers between towns including Brechin and Montrose, Kirriemuir and Forfar and Friockheim and Arbroath.

Supporters say the routes will help cyclists commute safely away from busy roads. Critics, however, have said hedgerows could be destroyed to make the new paths.

Brian Taylor is a bus driver who travels to Brechin and Montrose regularly.

“As much as I’m a bus driver and I’m very pro bus, not everyone wants to travel by bus,” he said.

“Cycling does fit into the picture as well. It’s also about keeping cyclists off the main road for safety reasons. If they are able to have a nice path of their own it’s much safer and more scenic.”

Where could the new routes go?

Angus Council has secured funding to draw up feasibility studies into a number of key routes across the county.

In some areas, council workers would create a 2.5m wide path, with half a metre separation from the main road carriageway, where people can walk, cycle or use other forms of wheeled travel.

There are options for both on and off-road cycle lanes.

Routes include:

Brechin to Montrose

Kirriemuir to Forfar

Friockheim to Arbroath

National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 1 between Elliot Links and East Haven.

There would also be changes made to School Road, Tealing, to calm traffic.

A public consultation on the idea closes on Thursday, March 16.

‘They will have to rip out hedgerows’

Far from everyone is convinced by the idea.

Ken Bruce has worked on a farm in Brechin for the last 21 years. He singles out a potential new link between Brechin and Montrose for criticism.

“I have a huge concern with this project [and] the cost to the environment,” Ken said.

“They will have to rip out hedgerows, trees and disturb grass bankings which are great for carbon capture.

“Look at the miles and miles of hedges, look at the mature trees. They would just wipe them out.”

Ken, 52, said he is also concerned about nesting birds.

“I’m not anti-cyclists, or anti-walker. I just think that there is a safe, scenic route already available.”

Ken suggested the existing path between East Pitforthie and Damside of Dun Farm which he believes would be cheaper to convert to an active travel route.

An Angus Council spokesperson said a feasibility report will be produced for each scheme later this spring.

Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland and regional transport partnership Tactran, which includes Angus Council, are funding the feasibility studies.