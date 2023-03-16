Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns

By Joanna Bremner
March 16 2023, 6.00am
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.

Angus Council’s plans to create active travel links between towns have split opinion.

Councillors want to provide safe links for cyclists and walkers and other wheelers between towns including Brechin and Montrose, Kirriemuir and Forfar and Friockheim and Arbroath.

Supporters say the routes will help cyclists commute safely away from busy roads. Critics, however, have said hedgerows could be destroyed to make the new paths.

Brian Taylor is a bus driver who travels to Brechin and Montrose regularly.

“As much as I’m a bus driver and I’m very pro bus, not everyone wants to travel by bus,” he said.

“Cycling does fit into the picture as well. It’s also about keeping cyclists off the main road for safety reasons. If they are able to have a nice path of their own it’s much safer and more scenic.”

Where could the new routes go?

Angus Council has secured funding to draw up feasibility studies into a number of key routes across the county.

In some areas, council workers would create a 2.5m wide path, with half a metre separation from the main road carriageway, where people can walk, cycle or use other forms of wheeled travel.

There are options for both on and off-road cycle lanes.

The cyclists wears an orange jacket.
A cyclist road cycling on a busy road. Brechin

Routes include:

  • Brechin to Montrose
  • Kirriemuir to Forfar
  • Friockheim to Arbroath
  • National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 1 between Elliot Links and East Haven.

There would also be changes made to School Road, Tealing, to calm traffic.

A public consultation on the idea closes on Thursday, March 16.

‘They will have to rip out hedgerows’

Far from everyone is convinced by the idea.

Ken Bruce has worked on a farm in Brechin for the last 21 years. He singles out a potential new link between Brechin and Montrose for criticism.

“I have a huge concern with this project [and] the cost to the environment,” Ken said.

“They will have to rip out hedgerows, trees and disturb grass bankings which are great for carbon capture.

“Look at the miles and miles of hedges, look at the mature trees. They would just wipe them out.”

Scenery  next to one of the proposed routes. 

Ken, 52, said he is also concerned about nesting birds.

“I’m not anti-cyclists, or anti-walker. I just think that there is a safe, scenic route already available.”

Ken suggested the existing path between East Pitforthie and Damside of Dun Farm which he believes would be cheaper to convert to an active travel route.

An Angus Council spokesperson said a feasibility report will be produced for each scheme later this spring.

Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland and regional transport partnership Tactran, which includes Angus Council, are funding the feasibility studies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Transport

The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle - Dundee EV hub shows…
8
Post Thumbnail
When Dundee bus adverts brought moving pictures to city's streets
Ronnie Samson (and his nephew Gray Menzies) on Lochee Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What do Dundonians think about latest Lochee cycle lane plans?
13
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car 'range anxiety'
17
Jane Ann has been fighting for a St Andrews train station since 1989 - and she's still going. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How I... started fight for St Andrews train station in the 80s
3
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
'I feel as though I have been conned': Carnoustie man warns drivers to 'think…
44
A protest against Fife level crossing closures
Campaigners hail 'game-changer' in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures
Broughty Ferry Active Travel Route
Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for…
21
Former councillor Mike Barnacle
Kinross-shire villagers still waiting for key road safety improvements - 7 years after winning…
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021.
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists
11

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
5
The three properties are on the waterfront at Pittenweem. Image: Rettie.
Townhouse and two flats on Pittenweem waterfront used as successful holiday lets on sale…
6
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
7
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
9
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
10
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side when Dundee United lost to Rangers in ‘the…

More from The Courier

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…
Picture shows; Dr David Darling, producer of The Science Fiction Experience with chairman of the trust Daniel Cook on the Frankenstein Steps. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New science fiction music show to bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein back to Dundee
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs. Edwards/DC Thomson.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
Adam Christie sculpted using the simplest of tools such as nails and a file. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Montrose Burns Club secure important sculptures of 'Gentle Shetlander' Adam Christie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented